Back the Texans covering as underdogs against Ravens Saturday in AFC divisional matchup

After getting wild card weekend to rest, the Baltimore Ravens host the upstart Houston Texans coming off a statement 45-14 win over a team Baltimore is familiar with in the Cleveland Browns.

Despite going up against the No. 1 seed and my pick to advance to the Super Bowl in the AFC, the spread of +9.5 Houston has on FanDuel Sportsbook (-110 odds) is a market I can’t get behind enough.

Texans vs Ravens prediction: Analysis

(Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud are two of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Jackson will most likely win the MVP award, but Stroud was a serious contender as well until he missed two games in December.

These two have contrasting playstyles, as Jackson’s running ability is more special than we’ve seen from any quarterback in history. Jackson tallied 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Stroud conducted his business through the air with 4.108 yards and 23 passing touchdowns.

Baltimore translated their offensive capabilities to 28.4 points per game (Third in the NFL) and averaged an impressive 31.9 points at home. Their home vs road scoring splits are a major leg up on the Texans (23.4 points per game on the year but just 19.5 on the road).

In terms of passing and rushing yards per game, these teams are polar opposites. Baltimore is 21st and first in these categories, respectively. Houston on the other hand ranks sixth and 25th.

The playmakers that could decide this game outside quarterback are Nico Collins and Zay Flowers. Collins was three yards shy of 1,300 on the year and was dynamic last week. Flowers was as reliable as any rookie wide receiver this year for the Ravens.

Defensively, both teams rank top ten in scoring. Baltimore ranks best in the league in this category (16.5) while Houston is tenth (20.4). These are two of the better coached units across all of football with Mike McDonald and DeMeco Ryans calling plays.

Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton were first team all pros for the Ravens. Patrick Queen (Second team all pro), and Justin Madubuike (13 sacks) make up names to watch on their unit with former all pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey out for this game.

On the Texans’ defense, defensive rookie of the year candidate Will Anderson Jr. and Jonathan Greenard (12.5 sacks) are players to watch.

Texans vs Ravens prediction: Pick

Texans to cover +9.5 points on FanDuel

For starters, I think being battle tested the last two weeks like the Texans have been is an advantage. They played a playoff type atmosphere two weeks ago to earn their spot a week ago while the Ravens’ starters rested in Week 18.

I don’t see Stroud and the offense coming out timid against Baltimore’s defense after making the Browns’ historic defense look pedestrian. I also think there’s enough talent on Houston’s well coached defense to make some key plays.

I still have the Ravens winning because of their home field advantage, experience advantage, and overall talent discrepancy. But Stroud and the Texans have grown up before our eyes and are due far more respect than being 9.5 point underdogs.

