After stunning Alabama on the road, fade Texas as a huge home favorite Saturday vs. Wyoming

It seems like Texas is well and truly back.

After years of false promises and unmet expectations, the hype has returned to Austin. And who can blame Longhorn fans for getting a bit carried away right now? It isn’t every year that you go into Tuscaloosa as a touchdown underdog and come away with a win in front of a massive primetime audience.

A performance like that will always take the momentum for any program to another level and that sentiment will almost always seep into the betting market. Not many people will want to get in front of this train right now, especially with a team like Wyoming playing under the lights in a raucous environment.

That makes Saturday’s contest between the Longhorns and Cowboys quite an interesting handicapping exercise. On one hand we know that Texas is much better than Wyoming and will have a massive crowd behind them, but on the other we know that the Longhorns will be a little overvalued after a rousing win against a national powerhouse.

Texas vs. Wyoming prediction

At the time of writing the Longhorns are a 28.5-point favorite and it’s hard to imagine that this number comes down much as it feels like a safe bet that there will be lopsided action on Texas.

But this matchup isn’t as straightforward as those lopsided odds imply. In fact, this is a bit of a tricky spot for the Burnt Orange. Not only does Texas need to get right back in the saddle after dismantling Alabama in one of the biggest games of the season, but the Longhorns also have a showdown with Baylor next weekend in their Big 12 opener.

And Wyoming isn’t a cupcake, either. The Cowboys already showed that this season with a 35-33 win over Texas Tech in Week 1. The Cowboys showed quite a bit of moxie in that tilt, erasing a 17-point deficit and holding the Red Raiders to just three points in the last three quarters.

It’s not just Wyoming’s experienced defense that makes them an intriguing underdog in this spot. The Cowboys aren’t going to register a bunch of explosive plays like Texas, but this is a methodical offense that loves to pound the rock and wear you down that way.

That kind of gameplan means that, as long as they have some success, we should expect the clock to be moving whenever Wyoming has the ball. We can also feel pretty comfortable that quarterback Andrew Peasley, a sixth-year graduate transfer from Utah State, will be able to extend some plays (and hopefully drives) with his legs. Peasley has tallied 111 yards in two games this season and went for 68 on 15 rushes against Texas Tech.

We’ll need a similar output against a talented defensive front for Texas.

In the long-term there is a lot to like about Texas. Quinn Ewers has established himself as a Heisman hopeful, the defense is off to a great start and the Longhorns have already passed a massive test. But all of that also makes this a decent opportunity to sell high on Texas in a tricky spot.

Texas vs. Wyoming pick

Wyoming +28.5

