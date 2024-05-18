Bet on a low scoring battle between the Thunder and Mavericks in Game 6 of WCSF series

After winning Game 5 on the road and going up 3-2 in the series, the Mavericks host the Thunder in Game 6 on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals in front of their home crowd.

Heading into this second-round series, the key for both teams was who would win the rebounding battle.

If Oklahoma City controlled the glass, it would be better positioned to trigger its transition offense. If Dallas had the edge, it could slow the pace down and force the Thunder to play more of a halfcourt game.

In this Game 6 preview, I’ll share why rebounding and pace should point to a play on the total Saturday night.

Thunder vs. Mavericks odds

Spread: Thunder + 4 (-110), Mavericks -4 (-110) Money line: Thunder +146, Mavericks -174 Total: Over 209.5 (-108), Under 209.5 (-112)

Odds via FanDuel

Thunder analysis

With OKC entering the playoffs just 27th in rebounding, this matchup against the Mavericks was always going to be a bit tricky.

It didn’t matter much during the regular season when teams can be more carefree defensively. But the focus is much more intense during the playoffs, given the importance of every possession. Moreover, it’s much more difficult to hide your weaknesses when facing the same team over a seven-game series.

In addition to its rebounding struggles, OKC is also shooting poorly from the perimeter. The Thunder led the league in 3-point shooting percentage during the regular season (38.9%), but that number is down 32.7% in this series.

Dallas has the length to trouble the Thunder on the perimeter, with frontcourt players like P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford all capable of contesting shots.

Mavericks analysis

The Mavericks have effectively taken away many of the Thunder’s strengths in this series. Not only is OKC struggling from beyond the arc, but its fastbreak opportunities are also down compared to the regular season (15.8 vs. 11.4).

Dallas has essentially shrunk the court, forcing the Thunder to attempt lower-percentage shots in the mid-range. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one player capable of scoring from that part of the floor, it’s probably a tradeoff the Mavericks are willing to live with.

In comparison, the Mavericks can generate more high-percentage shots with opportunities closer to the basket.Luka Doncic is always looking for a lob pass to one of his teammates when he drives into the lane. And the Mavericks have multiple high-fliers in their frontcourt who can play above the rim.

Oklahoma City doesn’t have the personnel to thwart the Mavericks in this area, as Chet Holmgren is the team’s only legitimate rim protector. He can’t cover the entire paint, as the Mavericks are often adept at having a late cutter sneak in on the weak side.

Thunder vs. Mavericks pick

The Thunder’s 3-point shooting in this series is even worse when you look at its home-away splits. OKC is shooting 29.8% from the perimeter on the road compared to 34.3% at home.

It’s difficult to envision where the shots will come from for OKC in a game where it’s likely to get outrebounded. As a result, the total offers tremendous value in what should be a defensive battle between two teams in a critical Game 6.

This total opened at 211.5 points before being bet down to 209.5 across most sportsbooks.

According to our Action Labs database, the under is 59-40 (59.6%) in a Game 6 or later with an opening total of 211.5 or fewer points that was bet down.

Best bet: Under 209.5 points (-110 at DraftKings)

