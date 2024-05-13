Three bets to make ahead of Thunder and Mavericks Game 4 matchup of WCSF series

Before the start of the Mavericks-Thunder Western Conference semifinals serties, there were two glaring questions top-seeded Oklahoma City likely had to answer:

Could it win the rebounding battle despite lacking interior size? Would it be able to find success if limited to a halfcourt offense?

The Thunder’s 52-39 edge on the glass in Game 1 helped propel them to a 117-95 win.

However, it got outrebounded in each of the next two games, resulting in back-to-back defeats. If OKC struggles to control the glass, it’ll have fewer scoring opportunities in transition.

As a result, we’re seeing a much slower pace in this series than the Thunder was accustomed to, and a total of 215.5 for Game 4 feels a bit high if Dallas continues to dominate on the boards.

Thunder vs. Mavericks odds

Spread: Thunder +2 (-112), Mavericks -2 (-108) Money line: Thunder +105, Mavericks -125 Total: Over 215.5 (-110), Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Thunder analysis

Oklahoma City opened as a 2.5-point underdog for a second consecutive game, but yet again, the market is siding with the visitors, pushing that number down to 1.5 in most markets.

The reality is that picking a side in this series where the margins are very fine offers little value, and in a seven-game set, it becomes even more difficult to mask your weaknesses.

In the Thunder’s case, starting guard Josh Giddey has become a liability on both sides of the ball. The Australian played just 13 minutes in Game 3 and hasn’t logged more than 17 in any game in this series.

In Game 2, he logged only 11 minutes yet still had the worst plus-minus (-20) of any player in the contest. And he was the only Thunder starter with a negative plus-minus (-7) when OKC won the series opener.

His lack of a perimeter threat allows teams to sag off of him and offer rim protection or help on the weak side. They can also often protect their weaker defenders by placing them on Giddey. This strategy allows the Mavericks to pack the paint to thwart Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s drive attempts.

SGA has been the Thunder’s best player by far, averaging 31 points in the series. However, the Mavericks are happy to allow the MVP runner-up to get his points if they can slow down the rest of his teammates.

» READ MORE: Bet on the Phillies and Mets to score runs early in Monday’s series opener

Mavericks analysis

Despite its stars not playing particularly well, Dallas has received a surprise boost from another player in the starting lineup. P.J. Washington led the Mavs with 27 points in Game 3, while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 22 points each.

Moreover, in the Mavericks’ two wins, Washington shot 12-of-23 (52.2%) from beyond the arc. He does have some history as a decent 3-point shooter. In his second season in the league, he shot 38.6% from the perimeter, averaging 4.5 attempts.

While one might view his performance as simply a blip, it’s possible that his teammates and coaches are encouraging him to be aggressive while Doncic (knee, ankle) continues to battle through injuries.

As for Irving, he’s been surprisingly passive, averaging just 13 shot attempts in the series.

One thing the Mavericks have done exceedingly well is play to their strengths. OKC doesn’t have much of an answer to prevent Dallas from having easy lob-scoring opportunities off drives inside the paint.

Thunder vs. Mavericks prediction

With Dallas starting to assert its dominance on the glass, the under offers a ton of value at 215.5. Giddey’s ineffectiveness should also create opportunities for other Thunder players off the bench.

Isaiah Joe is a player who should see some increased minutes after scoring 13 points in Game 3. After playing 15 minutes in Game 1, Joe logged 19 minutes in each of his last two games, and those numbers should remain consistent if Giddey’s role continues to diminish.

With a scoring prop of 6.5 points, Joe should be able to exceed that number.

As for the Mavericks, Dereck Lively is another player who could see an increase in minutes following a solid performance. Lively played 27 minutes in Game 3 after starting center Daniel Gafford injured his left shoulder.

While Gafford isn’t on the injury report, he never quite looked the same after his return to the game following a locker room visit. Nonetheless, Lively’s performance was undoubtedly positive, especially in such a tight game.

He was effective from the free throw line, making 8-of-12 attempts despite being a 50.6% shooter during the regular season.

The minutes should be there in Game 4 for Lively to go over his scoring prop of 6.5 points.

Thunder vs. Mavericks best bets

Under 215.5 points (-110 at DraftKings) Isaiah Joe over 6.5 points (-106 at FanDuel) Dereck Lively over 6.5 points (-118 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.