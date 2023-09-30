Things are going quite swimmingly for both Tottenham and Liverpool out of the gates this season.

There were plenty of questions about where Spurs and Liverpool would end up in 2023-24 after they failed to meet expectations a year ago and then watched pivotal players depart the club in the summer, but so far they’ve both answered their skeptics as emphatically as possible.

That said, the betting market still views Liverpool as a tier better than Spurs at the moment as the latter are a +190 home underdog in a massive match on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool Pick: Analysis

There’s a significant lineup decision for Spurs this weekend as James Maddison is 50/50 to feature in this match. Maddison has been one of the MVPs of the Premier League to this point in the season and has played a pivotal role in reinvigorating Tottenham’s attack, which was overly reliant on Harry Kane (who is at Bayern Munich now) in recent seasons.

Maddison would be a big loss, but I still think there’s room for Spurs to have success in this match even if he doesn’t play. Tottenham’s frenetic pace and offensive firepower should give Liverpool plenty of issues, especially since the Reds are struggling to prevent teams from getting into dangerous areas this season.

It may sound weird to be skeptical of a defense that has only allowed five goals and conceded 7.0 expected goals in six matches, but Liverpool ranks ninth in expected threat allowed, 17th in crosses into the 18-yard box conceded and ninth in final-third entries per 90 minutes so it seems logical to expect them to come back to earth a bit.

The Maddison decision will play a big role in where the market moves for this match, but even if he is missing I still like Spurs as a home underdog against a team that they should matchup well against.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool pick

Tottenham +190 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.