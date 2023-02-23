UCLA vs. Utah prediction: Bruins will cruise to seventh straight win

The UCLA Bruins are two years removed from a trip to the Final Four and a year removed from a trip to the Sweet 16.

They’re 23-4 on the season, riding a six-game winning streak, have a 1.5-game cushion in the Pac-12 standings, are ranked fourth in this week’s Top 25 poll and currently sit second in KenPom’s rankings.

And yet it seems like UCLA’s name rarely comes up in national championship discussions — even though the Bruins have won more of those championships (11) than any program in history.

Heck, only three teams currently have single-digit odds to win this year’s title, and UCLA isn’t one of them. However, Arizona is — even though the Wildcats are looking up at the Bruins in the Pac-12 standings.

Of course, UCLA will get a chance to prove its doubters wrong next month. For now, the team is focused on piling up wins in hopes of securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Not just wins, of course, but convincing wins — the kind oddsmakers expect the Bruins will collect Thursday at Utah. We share that same expectation.

Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 23.

UCLA vs. Utah Prediction

UCLA -7 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

UCLA vs. Utah Prediction: Analysis

Consecutive losses to Illinois and Baylor on a neutral court in Las Vegas in mid-November, and consecutive road losses to Arizona and USC a month ago.

That’s all that stands between UCLA and a perfect 30-0 record.

Now, one could argue that the Bruins failed against the four toughest opponents they have faced all year. But that would be a pretty short-sighted argument.

After all, UCLA defeated USC at home three weeks before losing at its crosstown rival. Sure, it was the narrowest of victories (60-58 as an 11-point favorite), but the Bruins had a 44-26 halftime lead.

UCLA also competed with Arizona for a full 40 minutes before ultimately falling 58-52 in one of the nation’s toughest venues for visitors.

And let’s not forget the back-to-back blowout victories the Bruins scored in December at Maryland (87-60 as a 2-point underdog) and against Kentucky on a neutral court (63-53 as a 2-point favorite).

How impressive were those two wins? Maryland is 17th in KenPom’s rankings. Kentucky is 32nd.

KenPom also currently has Arizona 10th, Baylor 14th and Illinois 28th. So really the only bad loss UCLA has suffered all season was the 77-64 setback at the Trojans on Jan. 26 — which happened to be the Bruins’ third straight road game.

The general point: UCLA is very good, very deep and more than capable of beating up inferior opponents, even on the road — especially when those inferior opponents are missing two key components.

Which brings us to Thursday’s battle with Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Utes are 17-11 and 12-4 at home, but they’ve lost four of their last six games while going 1-5 ATS.

The slump started with a 68-56 loss at Oregon as a 4.5-point road underdog on Jan. 28. Not so coincidentally, guard Gabe Madsen injured his leg two minutes into that game and hasn’t played since.

Madsen is the team’s second-leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and third-best 3-point shooter (37.3%).

Not only is Madsen sidelined, but fellow guard Rollie Worster is unlikely to play after injuring his ankle in Saturday’s 67-59 loss at Arizona State. Worster averages a team-high 5.1 assists per game, and ranks fifth in scoring and third in rebounding.

Facing the Bruins is tough enough with a healthy roster, as Utah well knows — it went to Los Angeles on Jan. 12 and got blasted 68-49. Having to do it shorthanded, even at home, is no picnic.

It figures to be even more difficult for the Utes considering UCLA — which fields one of the nation’s best defenses — is once again rolling.

Since the losses at Arizona and USC, the Bruins have won six in a row. Victory margins in those six games: 9 (vs. Washington), 24 (vs. Washington State), 15 (at Oregon State), 7 (at Oregon), 9 (vs. Stanford) and 35 (vs. Cal).

UCLA also has been getting the job done from a wagering standpoint, going 11-6 ATS dating to the rout at Maryland. During this 17-game stretch, the Bruins are 6-3 ATS away from home.

Two of those point-spread setbacks were against Arizona and USC. That means the Bruins have cashed in five of their last six victories on the highway.

We make that distinction because barring a key UCLA injury, there’s no way Utah is pulling off an upset Thursday. And without two of their five leading scorers, there’s little chance that the Utes will be any more competitive than they were in that 19-point loss in L.A. six weeks ago.

Play UCLA as a road underdog at Caesars Sportsbook and look for a comfortable double-digit win.

UCLA vs. Utah Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: UCLA (-7) @ Utah (+7) Moneyline: UCLA (-320) @ Utah (+250) Total: 130.5 points

