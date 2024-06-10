Croatia has long shot value to win the 2024 UEFA Euros tournament

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship gets under way this week in Germany, with the host country opening the tournament on Friday against Scotland.

Germany has the third-shortest odds to win it all at +550, while England is the favorite at +350. That’s a ton of respect for a country with just one major tournament win (1966 World Cup).

England has suffered heartbreak in recent competitions. As the host nation, it reached the 2020 European finals but lost to Italy (3-2) in a penalty shootout. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it lost 2-1 to France in the quarterfinal round.

There’s a ton of pressure on England, considering it’s the country widely credited for introducing “The Beautiful Game” to the world in the 19th century. While the English might think winning major tournaments is akin to their birthright, fading the Three Lions remains a winning strategy for bettors.

The European Championship is no stranger to the occasional upset. In 1992, Denmark won the competition despite its 20-to-1 odds. What’s interesting about that tournament is that the Danes only gained admittance into the competition after UEFA banned Yugoslavia due to UN sanctions and an outbreak of war.

However, that result barely compares to Greece’s win in 2004, when it was a 150-1 long shot.

Although I don’t think we’ll see a similar occurrence this time, one team has caught my eye at a slightly shorter price.

2024 UEFA European Championship best bets

Croatia to win Euros (+4000)

At 40-to-1, Croatia offers the best value at a decent price. Despite being a relatively small country, its population of four million belies its quality as a footballing nation.

It has qualified for 12 of the last 14 major international tournaments since 1990, finishing second once at the World Cup (2018) and third twice (1998, 2022).

While Croatia hasn’t had as much success at the Euros, reaching the quarterfinals twice (1996, 2008), it enters the competition in tremendous form, having won in its past five games and eight of its last 10.

More importantly, in their most recent outing, the Croats won 2-1 away from home against a Portugal team tied for the fourth-shortest odds at +800.

At the age of 38, Luka Modric remains a pivotal player on the Croatian national team, and he’s coming off his sixth Champions League title in club football with Real Madrid.

While qualifying for the European Championship, Croatia tied for the third-fewest goals allowed (0.50) and ranked fourth in expected goals (xG) with 2.23 per game.

Yet, this team still has odds as high as 40-to-1.

Although Croatia is in a tough group with Spain and Italy, it’s worth noting that the four best third-placed teams in the tournament will advance out of the group stage.

As a result, the Croats should still have a great chance to advance to the Round of 16, and you can be sure that no one would want to face them in the tournament’s knockout stage.

Team from Group B to win Euros (+400)

Despite being in a difficult group, I still think Croatia is worth a shot to win it all at the current price. However, I must concede that it’s in a group with two other teams I fancy to win the tournament.

Spain is available at +750, while Italy is at +1400.

The Spaniards ranked third in xG (2.29) during the qualifying stages. They continue to play their tiki-taka style of football, ranking first in possession (67.6%) and passing accuracy (90.8%).

Spain is tied with Germany for the most European titles (three) and finished third in the 2020 tournament. It also won the 2023 Nations League Finals, defeating Croatia 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Italy went on to finish third in the competition. The Italians have won two European Championships and will look to defend their 2020 title.

There is some precedence with teams successfully defending their European title after Spain became the first country to achieve the feat in 2012.

The good news is that the tournament does a decent job separating teams from the same group once the knockout rounds begin.

Thus, if Spain, Italy and Croatia all advance out of Group B, they likely won’t face one another until the tournament’s later stages.

