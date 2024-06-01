Bet on Islam Makhachev to win by submission over Dustin Poirier in UFC 302 main card

On Saturday, there’s another star-studded main card for UFC 302 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+), with Dustin Poirier taking on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship and Sean Strickland fighting Paulo Costa to re-position himself for another title shot in the middleweight division.

Can Poirier upset Makhachev as a massive underdog and secure his first title, or will the top pound-for-pound mixed martial artist continue his terrifying reign over the lightweight division?

Here are our best bets for these two enthralling fights on Saturday.

UFC 302 main card

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Poirier has worked his way back to another title shot, the third of his career, after losing his last two lightweight championship bouts to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. This will likely be his last chance for the belt.

Nurmagomedov and Oliveira are experts on the ground, much like Islam, and they submitted Poirier in those two title bouts. Makhachev also has submitted four of his past seven opponents, including Oliveira, so it is safe to say that’s where Islam will want to be in this fight.

Makhachev is part of Nurmagomedov’s team, so expect him to be exceptionally well-prepared, given that Nurmagomedov has fought (and beaten) Poirier before.

While Makhachev has heavy hands and phenomenal accuracy, he won’t want to give Poirier the fighter’s chance that he would have in keeping this fight standing.

Poirier has proven susceptible to submission in recent fights and doesn’t have the takedown defense (63%) necessary to keep Islam (fourth-highest takedown percentage) from getting him to the ground.

Therefore, expect Islam to take this fight to the ground and win by submission.

Pick: Islam Makhachev to win by submission (-120, DraftKings)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

After bursting onto the UFC scene in 2017 and putting together an undefeated 13-0 overall record, Costa finally suffered his first loss against Israel Adesanya in the UFC middleweight championship in 2020.

Unfortunately for Costa, he dropped two of his next three fights versus Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker. Paulo has a mountain to climb, with the abovementioned fighters sitting higher than him in the rankings.

Costa has not proven to be a consistent enough fighter to back in this spot. Since climbing the rankings, he has folded against every top opponent (Adesanya, Vettori, and Whittaker).

Furthermore, his stamina has been suspect in his past handful of fights, which means his power will be affected as the fight continues, lessening his chances of knocking out Strickland. If Strickland can survive the first two rounds without a major blow, there is plenty of reason to believe this will go to a decision.

Seven of Strickland’s past nine fights have gone the distance, while four of Costa’s past five bouts have resulted in a decision, too. Expect a similar result, as neither fighter gets knocked out much. Of the two fighters’ 51 combined bouts, only three have resulted in either being KO’d.

Pick: Bout to go the distance (+110, DraftKings)

