Bet on Jarred Cannonier to win by decision against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night

Will UFC Fight Night on Saturday bring us any electric finishes, or will we witness another KO-less card, similar to last weekend’s UFC 302?

Saturday’s main event features fourth-ranked middleweight Jarred Cannonier against seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Let’s analyze the main-card bout and make a prediction for which fighter has the advantage.

UFC Fight Night

(Main Card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Jarred Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov prediction

After turning 40 years old in March, the clock is certainly ticking for Cannonier, especially if he wants another shot at the middleweight belt. While fighters will occasionally compete into their early 40s, there is little doubt that their best days are in the rearview mirror.

Surprisingly, Cannonier has had a career revival since dropping weight classes, boasting a 7-2 record in the middleweight division.

His only two losses were by decision against former champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, and he also has secured wins over Anderson Silva, Sean Strickland and Martin Vettori. His most recent victories over Strickland and Vettori make up his current two-fight winning streak.

Cannonier has retained some of his strength from his time in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, but he has also gotten even nimbler and quicker since losing that weight.

Pair that with the fact that he has not been knocked out in the middleweight division in nine fights, and suddenly his championship hopes are alive despite his older age.

With this new agility and endurance, Cannonier has planted himself firmly as the fourth-ranked contender. Winning this fight would push him one step closer to another title fight, which will likely be his last opportunity to wear the belt.

Meanwhile, Imavov has ascended to seventh in the middleweight standings after logging a 10-2 record with one no-contest (accidental clash of heads against Chris Curtis) in his past 13 fights.

Still, Imavov is not nearly as used to the five-round fight as Cannonier is at this point. Cannonier’s tank is simply superior to the 28-year-old Imavov’s despite there being a 12-year difference in age.

Imavov might try to take the initiative in the opening rounds, coming out aggressive to set the tone, but Cannonier has a strong chin and won’t likely be knocked out in this bout.

Imavov has avoided being knocked out in 18 professional matches, and neither fighter relies too heavily on the ground game to feel like a submission is on the table.

Jarred Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov best bets

In this spot, trust Cannonier’s experience and preparation.

Imavov’s only real test came in a loss against Strickland, which went the distance.

Expect another decision in this fight but with this one going to Cannonier.

Best bets: Jarred Cannonier by decision (+225, DraftKings) and over 4.5 rounds (-150, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.