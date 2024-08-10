UFC Fight Night: Bet Marcin Tybura’s money line in bout against Sergey Spivac

The UFC is back in Las Vegas on Saturday for another iteration of Fight Night. The main event features a clash of ranked heavyweights: Marcin Tybura, the eighth-ranked contender, and ninth-ranked Sergey Spivac.

Tybura and Spivac faced off in 2020, with the former winning by unanimous decision. However, Tybura is 38 years old now, while Spivac is entering his prime years at 29.

Will Spivac be able to exact his revenge and climb further up the heavyweight ladder, or can Tybura stave him off once again?

UFC Fight Night prediction

(Main Card: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivac analysis

Tybura will continue to serve as a gatekeeper of sorts for the heavyweight division in the twilight stages of his career and, in this case, will be standing in the way of a younger fighter, Spivac, whom he defeated by unanimous decision back in 2020.

Since that fight, Spivac has strung together a 6-2 record; his only losses in that stretch were to interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and second-ranked contender Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, Tybura has won three of his past four fights, with a loss to Aspinall being his only shortcoming since 2022.

This five-rounder will test the tanks of both heavyweights. Tybura likely has an advantage in that department since three of his past five fights have gone to a decision; he’s used to duking it out throughout multiple rounds.

On the other hand, Spivac’s last five fights have ended in the first or second round, meaning his endurance has not been truly tested.

If Tybura can keep the fight standing, which he should be able to do as he ranks third all-time in takedown defense in the heavyweight division, expect Spivac to run out of gas and make a mistake eventually.

I like Tybura’s experience and defense against a fighter who still has yet to collect that signature win, simply because he’s too predictable and one-dimensional on his feet against top-tier talent.

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivac prediction

Pick: Marcin Tybura money line (+142 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.