Bet on low scoring affair between UNC and Virginia in Saturday’s ACC clash

No. 10 UNC and Virginia will clash Saturday in an ACC game that should see both teams be well rested. The Tar Heels haven’t played since last Saturday in a 15 point win over Virginia Tech. Virginia last played Monday in a shocking 34 point loss to Virginia Tech.

I think Virginia is more likely to win this game than UNC. While North Carolina has won three of their last five against the Cavs, Tony Bennett has proven himself against the Tar Heels by winning seven in a row between 2016-17 and 2020-21.

That said, my betting pick for this game is under 130.5 combined points on FanDuel, which is one of the best college basketball betting sites in the U.S.

UNC vs Virginia odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Totals Moneyline Spread Totals O130.5 (-110) Moneyline UNC: -130 Spread UNC: -2.5 (-104) Totals U130.5 (-110) Moneyline Virginia: +108 Spread Virginia: +2.5 (-118)

UNC vs Virginia prediction: Analysis

(Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No team in the ACC and arguably the country is as synonymous with defense as Virginia over the last ten years. This season is no different through 27 games, as they surrender the third fewest points per game while holding teams to 39.83 field goal efficiency.

Virginia has especially excelled defensively against North Carolina under Bennett. In their last 15 meetings, the Tar Heels have scored 70 or more points just three times. UNC scored just 59 and 58 points in two of their three games last year.

Honing in on Virginia players starts with experienced senior guard Reece Beekman, who averages 2.2 steals per game. Fifth year big Jordan Minor’s 2023-24 stats may not intimidate, but he’s a proven rim protector (2.3 and 2.6 blocks per game in the last two seasons).

Offense has always been Virginia’s achilles heel. The Cavaliers put up just 64.1 points per game (344th in the country). Beekman and sophomore Isaac Mckneely are the two best scorers on Virginia, but there’s not much help behind them.

On the flip side, North Carolina has rarely been a team led by defense. That changed this year when they went on a tear in January holding eight straight opponents to 70 or fewer points. However, they’ve allowed 80 or more in four of their last five games.

That said, I think the Tar Heels are fully capable of stepping up to the plate defensively thanks to a full week of rest. Virginia is a limited team offensively and Hubert Davis will have had a whole week to empassion his players with a renewed dedication to defense.

Armando Bacot is atop the scouting report with a career high 1.7 blocks per game. He and Harrison Ingram (10.3 and 9.1 rebounds per game, respectively) are the ACC’s most formidable frontcourt in conference play. Ingram also provides 1.5 steals per game.

UNC will look for more consistency on offense. While they put up the 18th most points per game in the country (82.8), they’ve suffered a lot of droughts in recent games where they stall out. R.J. Davis’ 21.3 points per game leads the team.

UNC vs Virginia prediction: Pick

Under 130.5 points scored on FanDuel (-110)

I’ve talked about how these teams differ offensively and defensively, but tempo has yet to be brought up. You can’t find more contrasting tempos than the rapid pace UNC plays at and the slow as a tortoise pace Virginia plays at.

Ultimately, I think this game’s totals market will be decided by which team can play at their pace more. Virginia has typically had the upper hand at controlling the tempo of this matchup under Bennett.

