There are some terrific matches set to take place at the US Open on Thursday, but one contest that may fly under the radar a bit is Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi. While neither Fils nor Arnaldi are household names outside of tennis circles, they are both rising powers in the men’s game and have a chance to make the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in their respective careers.

The bookmakers have installed Fils as a slight -150 favorite over Arnaldi on Thursday.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

US Open: Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi analysis

There’s a couple of ways to look at Fils’ win over Tallon Griekspoor in Round 1. On one hand, it was an impressive come-from-behind effort from a 19-year-old making his US Open debut, but he also expended a ton of energy to get the job done. Fils spent nearly four hours on the court and now has to take on an opponent who should be a lot fresher.

While Fils was toiling against Griekspoor in Round 1, Arnaldi’s match with Jason Kubler lasted just 40 minutes because the Aussie had to retire with an injury. Arnaldi did take the first set, but it was clear that Kubler wasn’t right so it’s not worth trying to glean anything from the contest.

» READ MORE: Penn State, Temple open season as favorites in home openers ahead of Week 1 college football slate

What does matter is that this will be just the third best-of-5 match of Fils’ career and the first time that he’ll need to recover from a marathon match and get back on the court in short order.

Fils is a prodigious talent and has the toolkit to impose his will during moments of a match, but he’s still a teenager and is prone to lapses in judgment and trying to do too much. That means he’s unlikely to be able to put Arnaldi away quickly and the two players will be trading momentum back and forth throughout the contest.

As the odds suggest, there’s very little between these two at this moment in tim. That should set us up for a long match, which tips the scales towards Arnaldi, who should have the legs to go the distance against Fils.

US Open: Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi prediction

The Bet: Matteo Arnaldi +110 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.