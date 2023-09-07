Another epic final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic seems inevitable.

The two best players in the world have developed quite the rivalry over the past calendar year and a showdown in the US Open showpiece would be a fitting conclusion to the Grand Slam season.

But we’re not there yet and there is one player who will have a massive say in whether or not we’ll get a third Djokovic-Alcaraz showdown in a major this year: World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev prediction: Analysis

Things never really go in a straight line for Medvedev. He’s an unorthodox player and has a unique personality for the sport, but when he’s on song he can beat anybody in the world.

The clever Russian had to dig deep in the quarterfinals, battling oppressive heat in a straight-set victory over his best friend, Andrey Rublev, on Wednesday. The win wasn’t a masterclass, but it was the second straight emphatic win over a top-15 opponent for the Russian. He should be brimming with confidence ahead of his contest with the World No. 1 on Friday night.

Alcaraz has yet to put a foot wrong in this tournament, but he hasn’t really been challenged yet. His demolition of Alex Zverev on Wednesday night ticked plenty of boxes, but it was clear that Zverev was still feeling the effects of a marathon match against Jannik Sinner two nights prior. Medvedev should, in all likelihood, provide a much stiffer test than Zverev posed in the quarters.

When Medvedev is on his game, he’s a terror to deal with. He’s an unorthodox player who defends the baseline at an elite level and can counter-punch as well as anybody in the sport. Because of his movement and ability to get the ball back in play, Medvedev has an absurdly high rally tolerance, which is vital against a player who has no qualms about going 10+ shots to win a point.

Alcaraz is going to have the crowd behind him and is 2-0 against Medvedev this season, but I think the Russian is a live underdog considering the price. These are two of the best players in the world and the last two champions at the US Open. The gap between them, considering their current form, is not as wide as the market is suggesting.

Alcaraz has been nearly flawless in his US Open career, but overlook Medvedev at your own risk.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev prediction: Pick

The Bet: Daniil Medvedev +285 (DraftKings)

