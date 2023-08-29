The atmosphere for Tuesday’s match between Gael Monfils and Taro Daniel should be electric.

While neither Monfils nor Daniel are expected to contenders to make especially deep runs at the US Open, this is expected to be the former’s final visit to Arthur Ashe Tennis Center as he has hinted that he’s going to retire after the 2024 French Open. The New York crowd has always loved the vivacious Frenchmen, so don’t expect there to be many empty seats on Court 17 for this contest.

Monfils is a -320 favorite over the Japanese journeyman.

Gael Monfils vs. Taro Daniel Pick: Analysis

It’s hard not to get swept in a match featuring Gael Monfils. He’s an exquisite athlete and approaches the sport differently from almost anybody else on the ATP Tour. The 36-year-old is a showman more than a professional tennis player and he’s put fans under his spell for the last 20 years.

Pound for pound, La Monf may have more crowd support than anybody else at the US Open and given how electric things can get in Flushing Meadows -- especially at night -- that could make a difference between an early exit and a deep run.

Aside from the intangibles edge that Monfils will have in this contest, he also is the more talented player and is deserving of his status as the clear favorite in this tilt. He’s prone to unforced errors and inconsistent moments during matches, but his serve helps him pick up easy points and his other-worldly defensive ability means he’s a threat to break a serve at any moment.

That said, this isn’t a straightforward matchup for the Frenchman.

Stylistically, there’s very little similarity between Monfils and Taro Daniel. While Monfils is box office, Daniel is a professional who relies on sheer determination and willpower to stay in points and force his opponents into making mistakes.

Daniel doesn’t have any elite weapons in his arsenal, but he will happily slug it out and that’s not what Monfils is looking for in his opponents at this point in his career. Daniel is a scrapper and there will be times in this match where that is enough to put the momentum on side of the World No. 95.

With Daniel in decent form -- he’s won six of seven matches and won six of seven sets during US Open Qualifying -- I think this match has a decent chance to turn into a marathon. Thus, I’ll back the Over 36.5 games.

Gael Monfils vs. Taro Daniel Pick

Over 36.5 games (DraftKings)

