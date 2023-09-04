We’re now firmly in the business end of the 2023 Men’s US Open and Monday night’s main event has the potential to be one of the matches of the tournament. World No. 6 Jannik Sinner is a -150 favorite over former World No. 2 and 2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

Both Zverev and Sinner look to be in great form through the first week of the US Open and neither has really faced much jeopardy in Queens just yet.

That will change on Monday night.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Pick: Analysis

Sinner had an interesting buildup to the US Open. The 22-year-old Italian made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon -- where he lost to Novak Djokovic -- and then won his first Masters 1000 title with a sensational run in Canada. Sinner looked imperious in Toronto, only dropping one set against some tough opponents like Gael Monfils, Tommy Paul and Alex de Minaur. It was a career-defining win for Sinner and got tongues wagging about his chances to make some serious noise at the US Open.

But Sinner followed up his win in Canada with a first-round exit in Cincinnati, causing some questions about how fit he was before heading to Flushing. Sinner has answered those questions emphatically, losing just one set through his first three matches of the year’s final Grand Slam.

Zverev also has answered some questions with his performance to kick things off at the US Open. The 26-year-old German has battled some injuries over the last 12 months, but he’s clearly approaching his top level at the moment.

After getting eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon, Zverev won a title on clay in Hamburg and then lost to Djokovic in the semifinals in Cincinnati before heading to New York, where he’s dropped two sets through three matches and is coming off a strong performance against No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday night.

And while both players seem to be in good form and enjoying the conditions at the US Open, there is one thing that sticks out in the numbers: Zverev has really struggled when he’s had to step up in weight class of late. The German has won just one of his last 11 matches against top-10 opponents and has not looked all that competitive in the lion’s share of those contests.

Zverev has been impressive in this tournament, but he’s found things difficult when he’s had to go against the elite players on the ATP Tour, so I’ll lay the price with Sinner and also look to back him in live markets if he falls behind early in the tilt.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Pick

The Bet: Jannik Sinner -150 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.