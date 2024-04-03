Back these three long shots at this week’s Valero Texas Open

In a previous era, the tournament held the week before the Masters got dealt a tough hand.

While some players prefer to play in the leadup to Augusta, most of the stars opted to take the week off and stay fresh for the biggest event of the season.

The PGA Tour has attempted to rectify that issue by making this week’s Valero Texas Open a “signature event,” meaning the purse is massive and there are rules in place to coerce players to participate. The change has worked as the field has much more starpower than you’d normally see at an event right before the Masters.

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at +750, but he’s got plenty of heavyweights to deal with at the top of the board. Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Jordan Spieth (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), Max Homa (+1800) and Collin Morikawa (+2000) have all made the trip to TPC San Antonio, as well.

There’s plenty of big fish in this pond and that will make it tough for a longshot to break through, but this course has seen some big prices cash. JJ Spaun was +15000 when he lifted the trophy in 2022 and Corey Conners was a triple-digit price when he did so for the first time back in 2019.

Plus, we’ve already seen 10 winners on the Tour this season that have gone off at +5000 or longer, and eight of those players were listed at +10000 or longer.

Let’s see if we can’t get lucky the week before the Masters:

2024 Valero Texas Open picks

Rickie Fowler (+6000, FanDuel)

It’s been a disappointing year so far for Rickie Fowler. The 31-year-old looked like he was on his way back to being one of the best players in 2023, but he hasn’t followed that up yet in 2024. Fowler has yet to crack the top-30 in any of his eight starts and his last outing was an unremarkable T68 at THE PLAYERS.

That said, it’s not like it was years ago that Fowler was one of the in-form players on the Tour. The Oklahoma State alum racked up a win, a runner-up, eight top-10 finishes and missed just two cuts during the 2022-23 season. One of those top-10s came right here at TPC San Antonio, a place where he’s finished inside the top-20 in three of four starts.

Matt Kuchar (+11000, DraftKings)

It hasn’t gone well for Matt Kuchar of late, but if the longtime Tour veteran is going to get another win on the main circuit there is a decent chance it’ll come at TPC San Antonio, which is undoubtedly one of his favorite places to play.

Kuchar finished runner-up and T3 at TPC San Antonio in the last two years and he has four top-10 finishes at this course since 2013.

The 45-year-old has abject in 2024, but those results are too good to ignore when you’re getting better than 100-to-1 odds.

K.H. Lee (+12000, FanDuel)

There is a reason why K.H. Lee’s name gets thrown around anytime the PGA makes its way to a TPC course.

The 32-year-old’s only wins on the PGA Tour both came at TPC Craig Ranch (another Texas course) and he also finished runner-up at TPC Scottsdale back in 2021. Lee also has a top-10 finish at TPC Summerlin and TPC Twin Cities.

But it’s not just Lee’s habit of producing at TPC courses that makes him a worthy longshot this week. He’s in good form with two top-10 finishes in his last four starts and has had a couple of strong performances at this event in the past. Lee, who resides in Texas, finished inside the top-25 in two of his three starts at TPC San Antonio.

