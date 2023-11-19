Take the Vikings to defeat the Broncos as road underdogs Sunday night

Arguably the most fascinating game taking place on Sunday’s NFL schedule is the night game between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Minnesota are 6-4 and riding a five game winning streak while Denver are on a three game winning streak at 4-5.

Vikings vs Broncos prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

As of the time of publish, Justin Jefferson’s status is the biggest unknown looming over this game. The 24 year old is the NFL’s best wide receiver when healthy, but has been absent for the team’s entire five game winning streak. Regardless if he plays or not, I’m still picking the Vikings to win for other reasons.

After Jefferson, you can’t talk about the Vikings without mentioning Josh Dobbs. The 28 year old has been a revelation this season through the air and on the ground. After losing Kirk Cousins (Who was playing at an MVP level), Dobbs has stepped in and given Vikings fans hope that they can hang in the NFC North and earn a wild card spot at the very least.

Jordan Addison has been sensational as a rookie wide receiver and T.J. Hockenson is as reliable a tight end in the NFL not named Travis Kelce. Minnesota ranks 12th in points per game and tenth in yards per game. They’re also above average in third down conversion percentage.

As surprising as Dobbs, Addison, and the offense is, their defense has been the biggest surprise of all. They entered the season with a roster gutted of much of the roster they’ve had over the last five seasons but are an elite unit this year.

Danielle Hunter leads the NFL in sacks, and Brian Flores has his team blitz more than anyone else in the league. Their rush defense is tenth best in the NFL as well.

On Denver’s side, Russell Wilson’s season had gone under the radar before last week’s primetime win. After a disastrous 2022 campaign, Wilson is enjoying a statline of 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also completing 67.9% of his passes compared to his 60.5% a year ago.

Courtland Sutton and Wilson have found their stride this season, but we’re still waiting for Jerry Jeudy to breakout. Sutton’s been a reliable touchdown scorer with scores in seven of their nine games and six of his last seven games. Jeudy has found the end zone just once.

A recent development that’s helped Denver click is their ground game led by Javonte Williams. Don’t let his 3.9 YPC fool you, he’s been running well during Denver’s four game winning streak and is a vital part to their success.

Defensively is where this team remains a major concern, especially in the run game. Denver gives up the most rushing yards in the NFL by a landslide. They’re a good bit better against the pass, where they rank 23rd.

Credit is due to Denver’s defense for holding their last four opponents in check, with three of those opponents being the Chiefs twice and the Bills last week.

Vikings vs Broncos prediction: Pick

VIkings moneyline on BetMGM (+115)

While Minnesota hasn’t had the season they expected from Alexander Mattison, I think Denver’s poor run defense will give him and Dobbs a lot of opportunities to scorch them on the ground.

Denver’s pass defense has improved in recent weeks, so scheming open Hockenson and Addison will be important. I trust Kevin O’Connell to be able to do that, as he’s one of the best play callers in the league in my opinion.

Wilson has averaged a career low 6.9 yards per pass attempt this season due to getting rid of the ball quick on primarily checkdowns. Minnesota’s blitzes will be a lot for him to handle, and I think that will be the biggest deciding factor in the outcome of this game.

