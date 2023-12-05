Bet on Villanova as a road favorite against Kansas State Tuesday night

Villanova battles Kansas State tonight in the college basketball world.

Our hometown Wildcats are in a tough place, off consecutive losses to Saint Joseph’s and Drexel as double-digit favorites. They’ve dropped from 14th to 34th in KenPom’s national efficiency ratings.

Meanwhile, Kansas State is off consecutive overtime victories over Oral Roberts and North Alabama, and these Wildcats won another overtime game against Providence two weeks ago.

This is a classic letdown spot for K-State and a bounce-back spot for ‘Nova in the Battle of Wildcats. I advise you to wager accordingly in my Villanova vs Kansas State prediction & pick.

Villanova vs Kansas State Odds (via Caesars)

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Villanova Spread -2 (-110) Moneyline -135 Total o142.5 (-110) Team Kansas State Spread +2 (-110) Moneyline +115 Total u142.5 (-110)

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Villanova vs Kansas State Prediction

Kansas State is due for a close loss after winning three overtime matchups in their past five games.

The Wildcats haven’t even looked that impressive. Needing extra time to beat KenPom No. 169 Oral Roberts and No. 210 North Alabama is a major red flag.

Kansas State could also be tired after playing so many minutes recently, and that could prove significant against a lengthy, physical Villanova team filled with hard-nosed wing defenders like Eric Dixon, Tyler Burton, TJ Bamba, Hakim Hart and Justin Moore.

A lot of Kansas State’s scoring comes from its wings, with Tylor Perry, Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma leading the way. Those three will run into a wall on Tuesday night after playing consecutive overtime games against tough mid-majors.

Meanwhile, Villanova is due for a massive win after back-to-back losses. The Wildcats should come out with their hair on fire in a desperation spot.

It’s similarly concerning that ‘Nova has lost two games to underwhelming opponents, but the Wildcats were unlucky from downtown in the contests, shooting 15-for-64 from 3 (23%), while St. Joe’s and Drexel shot 22-for-43 (51%).

That’s unsustainable, and the shooting variance should flip the other way in this matchup. That’s how college basketball works.

Plus, St. Joe’s and Drexel are high-level mid-major opponents, much more competitive than ORU and UNA.

» READ MORE: Bet on Burnley to pull of massive upset Tuesday night against Wolverhampton

Villanova has played the more difficult schedule, ranking 34th nationally in strength of schedule per Team Rankings, while Kansas State ranks 64th.

When Kansas State has stepped up in competition this year, it’s faltered, losing by double-digits to USC and Miami. The Wildcats’ only KenPom top-50 win came over Providence, where they needed overtime to win.

Meanwhile, Villanova already has four wins against four KenPom top-70 teams in Maryland, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis.

The Wildcats’ experience and toughness should show up here.

From an on-the-court schematic perspective, I don’t mind this matchup for ‘Nova.

Villanova runs a perimeter-based offense, running ball screen after ball screen to generate open 3-point shots.

Meanwhile, Kansas State ranks below-average in pick-and-roll PPP allowed (.77, 43rd percentile) and around 200th nationally in 3-point rate allowed (37.5%), so the Wildcats will let the Wildcats run their stuff.

Conversely, Kansas State lives on the offensive glass, ranking seventh nationally in offensive rebounding rate.

But Villanova is a rock-solid defensive-rebounding team behind Dixon and Burton, ranking 30th nationally in defensive rebounding rate.

But, ultimately, I’m betting on the situational spot for Villanova. It’s time for ‘Nova to win a game and Kansas State to lose one, based almost solely on variance.

Villanova vs Kansas State Pick

Villanova -2 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook | Play to -2.5 (-110)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.