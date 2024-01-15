Bet on a low-scoring Big East matchup between Villanova and Marquette on Monday afternoon

The Marquette Golden Eagles will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Villanova Wildcats on Monday afternoon. Their recent loss to a Butler team that entered the game with a 1-3 Big East record was easily the most surprising.

Marquette is ranked 11th in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll, but that will likely change once the latest installment is released.

A 2-3 start in conference play isn’t exactly what many expected for a Marquette unit that defeated a top-ranked Kansas team in mid-November.

The Golden Eagles also have top 25 wins over Illinois (10), Creighton (22) and Texas (25). Even their 78-75 loss to a No. 2 Purdue team was a good showing.

While I firmly believe the Golden Eagles are better than what they’ve shown of late, they’re running into an underrated Villanova side. As a result, I’ll be eschewing both sides in favor of a play on the total.

Villanova analysis

Villanova is 4-0 in Quad 1 games, with victories over North Carolina (No. 7), Creighton (No. 22), Memphis and Texas Tech. However, the three in-state losses to Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph’s and even Drexel are also hard to comprehend.

It’s entirely possible that the Wildcats were still finding their footing during their non-conference schedule. However, Villanova is the kind of team that can pose a real threat on any given night.

After being without their key guard, Justin Moore, for much of last season, Kyle Neptune’s Wildcats are starting to resemble the Villanova teams we saw under Jay Wright toward the latter part of his career.

With Moore now healthy again, the Wildcats have been much more effective in deploying their 4-out-1-in motion offense, where all five players spread out to maintain roughly 18 feet of spacing.

The Wildcats aren’t a team that will run up and down the court. Instead, they prioritize their half-court game, passing up good shots for even more open looks that often come from behind the perimeter.

Per TeamRankings, Villanova currently sits 30th in both 3-point field goals (9.3 per game) and points from 3-pointers (27.8%)

However, the Wildcats play with somewhat controlled aggression, given they rank 269th in pace with 69.2 possessions per game.

Marquette analysis

If we turn to the Golden Eagles, they’re a bit more balanced regarding their inside-outside game. Marquette ranks 79th in 3-point field goals (8.4) and points from 3-pointers (25.1%).

Per ShotQuality, the Golden Eagles have done a much better job getting opportunities to finish at the rim—ranking 75th compared to 348th for Villanova.

What surprised me most about the Golden Eagles was how defensively sound they’ve looked this season. Marquette is 32nd in defensive efficiency, allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions.

This season, we’ve seen that defense ratcheted up even more in conference play. Marquette might need to lean on their defense a bit more if it plans to get back in the win column.

To stop Villanova, Marquette will have to guard the 3-point line. The Golden Eagles rank 265th in allowing opponents eight 3-point field goals per game.

However, I expect the Golden Eagles’ defense to benefit from a slower pace while the offense looks to outman the undersized Wildcats inside the paint.

Villanova vs. Marquette pick

Conference games are unique in their own right, given the familiarity of these two teams.

The total is 7-3 to the under in the last ten meetings. Both teams are a combined 20-12 to the under this season, while Marquette is on an 8-2 under run.

Lastly, this season, Marquette is 4-1 to the under in conference games.

This is also a unique scheduling spot, with this game tipping off on a Monday afternoon due to the Martin Luther King Jr. public holiday.

Thus, I think it’ll take the players a bit longer to get acclimated to the game.

My model projects a total closer to 141.7 points, and I think we’re getting good value with the market pushing this number up to 144.5.

Since the start of the season, the market’s been very aggressive in pricing these Marquette totals, and this is another instance where it’ll pay to go in the other direction.

Pick: Under 144.5 or better (via FanDuel)

