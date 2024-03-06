Bet on Villanova as a road favorite against Seton Hall in Big East matchup Tuesday night

Seton Hall has been a pleasant surprise this season, sitting in fourth place in the Big East standings at 11-7 with wins over the league’s top two teams, UConn and Marquette.

But Villanova sits only a game behind the Pirates, and the Wildcats are heating up. They’ve won six of eight, adding a dominant 80-54 win over Seton Hall during the stretch.

The Wildcats have won nine straight head-to-head meetings, and I don’t love the matchup for Seton Hall.

Villanova vs Seton Hall Prediction

(6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

I’ve always liked Shaheen Halloway’s athletic-and-aggressive switch-everything defense. The Pirates are filled with physical, versatile on-ball defenders.

However, their 3-point defense has regressed during conference play.

The Pirates rank eighth in the Big East in 3-point attempt rate allowed and 10th in Open 3 Rate allowed. They’re allowing 10 unguarded catch-and-shoot jumpers per game, the most in the conference.

I’ve noticed that Halloway has been trying to blitz ball screens, sending two to the ball handler while scrambling on the back end. That aggressive style leaves the Pirates vulnerable to crisp passing teams with good weak-side shooters.

Unfortunately, the Pirates haven’t been good at scrambling and closing out on those shooters, and the Wildcats are the definition of a crisp passing weak-side shooting team.

The Wildcats rank first in the Big East in turnover rate and second in 3-point rate, running perimeter pick-and-roll sets and passing the ball around the perimeter trying to find a shooter. They’ve struggled consistently canning those shots this year, but they’re shooting over 35% from 3 in conference play, with TJ Bamba (40%) and Brendan Hausen (49%) leading the way.

I’d imagine Villanova sees some shots go through the net against a team that allows as many open jumpers as the Pirates. That happened in the last head-to-head matchup, as the Wildcats shot 14-for-30 (47%) from 3.

On the other end of the court, Villanova runs a compact interior-based defense that allows a ton of 3-pointers, with the Wildcats ranking 347th nationally in 3-point rate allowed. Like Seton Hall, the way to beat the Wildcats is through crisp perimeter passing and shooting.

But the Pirates are the opposite of a crisp-passing, perimeter-shooting team. They rank 10th in the Big East in turnover rate and are both unable and unwilling to shoot the 3, ranking 336th nationally in 3-point rate and 296th in 3-point shooting (31%).

Instead, the Pirates are a rim-reliant offense, running downhill ball screens and isolation sets with the relentless Kadary Richmond (16 points per game, including six on shots off ball screens).

But that’s not how you score against Villanova, which leverages its bevy of lengthy wings to viciously deny dribble creation into the paint – the Wildcats lead the Big East in paint points per game allowed (26).

In the last head-to-head meeting, the Pirates managed only seven paint points with 15 turnovers. Richmond accounted for six turnovers, relentlessly trying to dribble-penetrate Villanova’s compact stop unit with zero success.

There’s a reason the Wildcats have won nine straight head-to-head meetings: the Pirates cannot beat them as currently constructed.

Expect more of the same on Wednesday and wager accordingly.

Villanova vs Seton Hall prediction: Pick

Villanova ATS

