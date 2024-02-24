Bet on UConn to handle Villanova as home favorites in Saturday night’s matchup

Goliath finally fell.

Creighton snapped UConn’s 14-game winning streak on Tuesday, draining 14 threes in a 19-point victory.

If I were Villanova, I’d be shaking in my boots. The Huskies are bound for a bounce-back performance, and the Wildcats are due for a letdown after three straight wins against underwhelming competition.

Villanova vs UConn Prediction

(8 p.m. ET, FOX)

UConn runs a pattern motion offense that heavily utilizes off-ball screening actions to pop open shooters and rim-running cutters. The Huskies boast no shortage of sharpshooters, including Cam Spencer (44% from 3), Alex Karaban (40%), Hassan Diarra (38%), Stephon Castle (30%) and Tristen Newton (30%).

Unfortunately, Villanova’s man-to-man, compact defense struggles to keep up on off-ball screens. The Wildcats rank 284th nationally in off-ball screen PPP allowed (1.00) and 261st in off-ball screen attempts allowed per game (3.9).

While the Wildcats have been generally good at defending the perimeter in conference play – they lead the Big East in 3-point defense and rank second in Open 3 Rate allowed – they’re getting lucky. Conference opponents are shooting under 30% from 3, an unsustainable mark ripe for regression.

‘Nova has won four of its past five games, but the Wildcats have been aided by significant shooting luck during the streak. Opponents shot 42-for-149 (28%) from deep across the contests.

Given the compact nature of their scheme, the Wildcats still allow a high volume of 3-point attempts, ranking 339th nationally in 3-point rate allowed.

On Saturday, I’m betting the Wildcats finally see some 3s fall against them, especially when they can’t keep up with UConn’s elite perimeter secondary actions. The Huskies could take close to 30 off-ball 3s here and might make around 12.

On the other end of the court, Connecticut’s drop-coverage defense should make Villanova uncomfortable.

UConn’s defense overplays ball-handlers on the perimeter and shooters on the wings while the 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan sags, or drops, toward the paint to protect the rim. Ultimately, the scheme protects the rim and 3-point line at all costs, denying secondary actions and forcing opponents to dribble-create in the middle of the floor.

Meanwhile, Villanova’s offense is rim-and-3 reliant, as the Wildcats either run perimeter ball-screen actions to pop open catch-and-shoot 3s or dump the ball to Eric Dixon on the low block for post-up opportunities.

UConn ranks second among Big East teams in 3-point rate allowed and above the D-I average in pick-and-roll ball-handler PPP allowed (.67, 90th percentile) and post-up PPP allowed (.78, 75th percentile).

I don’t see Villanova generating many open perimeter shots, and I don’t see Dixon scoring prolifically against Clingan, who ranks sixth among Power Conference defenders in post-up PPP allowed (.33).

UConn only won by one when these two played in late January, but that game was at Villanova, and the Huskies shot an uncharacteristic 8-for-27 (29%) from deep, with Spencer making only one of six tries.

I’m betting shooting splits to flip with home-court advantage flipped, and I’m betting on Connecticut’s best effort in a classic bounce-back spot.

Meanwhile, Villanova has played some relatively lame-duck teams recently. The Wildcats’ last four wins have come against sub-50 KenPom teams (Butler, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Providence), with three at home. Their only loss this month came against a dead Xavier team, as Villanova lost by three against a dead Xavier team mired in coaching controversy (Sean Miller is taking the Ohio State job).

It’s safe to say that UConn will be a vast step up in competition.

So, I expect a blowout in Storrs on Saturday, and I recommend you wager accordingly.

Villanova vs UConn

UConn -13.5 (via FanDuel)

