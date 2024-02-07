Back the Warriors on the money line against Sixers in Philly Wednesday night

The Warriors can sweep the regular-season series with the 76ers with a win in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. These teams will face one another for the second time in eight days after Golden State defended its home court with a 119-107 victory on Jan. 30.

Losing the game was the least of the 76ers’ worries after their All-Star center, Joel Embiid, suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee when Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg in the fourth quarter.

The reigning MVP is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, as he won’t even be reevaluated until four weeks after undergoing knee surgery. If, at that time, doctors are pleased with his recovery, Embiid’s timetable to return could be six to eight weeks.

In the meantime, the 76ers will have to learn to play without their league MVP. But overcoming the loss of a player who has the highest usage rate (39%) in the league has proven to be a difficult challenge.

Warriors analysis

It’s possible Golden State’s victory over Philadelphia might just be what turns its season around. After all, the Warriors have now won three of their last four games.

You’d have to go back to late December to find the last time the Warriors had this good of a stretch. You could argue they are a bit unlucky not to carry a four-game winning streak into this contest after suffering an overtime loss (141-134) to the Hawks.

Interestingly, Golden State’s last two losses came in overtime, and two of its previous three defeats were by a one-point margin.

Defensively, if we go back to the game against Philadelphia, the Warriors rank fifth in efficiency during that span with a 108.8 rating, per NBA.com. The Warriors rank 20th in this metric over the season, with a 117.1 value.

Whether this recent defensive surge is sustainable remains to be seen. However, coach Steve Kerr is committed to doing whatever is necessary to get his team going in the right direction.

Kerr wasn’t afraid to bench one of his best players, Klay Thompson, in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter against the Nets on Monday after another poor performance.

Thompson was 0-for-3 from behind the arc and finished with just eight points. The five-time All-Star has made just four of his last 25 3-point attempts (16%).

With the Warriors at 22-25 and 1.5 games outside of the final postseason play-in spot, Kerr is sending a clear message to even his veteran players that they can ill afford any mediocrity at this stage in the season.

76ers analysis

After winning the MVP award last season, Embiid looked destined to hold on to the trophy for another year after posting some of the best numbers we’ve seen in NBA history.

The eight-year veteran took his game to another level by registering a career-high in points (35.7 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) before his untimely injury.

Embiid even joined an exclusive group, becoming one of three NBA players (Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden) to record 30 or more points in 20 straight games. If not for the injury against the Warriors, that streak would likely still be alive.

According to Basketball Reference, his player efficiency rating (34.28), which accounts for per-minute contributions and productivity, is the best mark the league has ever seen.

At this point, there simply aren’t any realistic options for the 76ers to replace Embiid.

It’s one thing to play with Embiid missing a game here and there due to rest or load management; it’s another to do so over an extended period.

The more NBA coaches get to see the same picture over a longer stretch; the easier it is for them to devise a game plan to attack the opposition.

That’s precisely what we’re now seeing with the 76ers, as opposing teams are shifting their focus to stopping the 76ers’ second-leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey (25.9 points per game).

After scoring a career-high 51 points against the Jazz, Maxey faced countless double teams and shot just 36% from the floor over his last two games.

This is all new for Maxey as it’s been Embiid who had to face the double teams.

“I’ve got to give up the ball faster sometimes,” Maxey told reporters following the 76ers loss to Dallas. “It’s kind of our first time going through this. We’re all kind of learning together. I’m just trying to get the ball out of my hands and try to let my teammates make some plays and still try to stay aggressive.”

The real question now is whether the 76ers can make their opponents pay for trying to double Maxey.

Warriors vs. 76ers prediction: Pick

I generally think the better coaches in the league will have success in crafting a game plan that thwarts Maxey. Kerr is clearly in that realm and we’re already starting to see some positive signs from the Warriors defensively.

The 76ers are just 4-11 straight-up without Embiid in the lineup and 5-10 against the spread.

Moreover, they’re averaging 8.5 fewer points (112.8) without Embiid while allowing seven more points per game (118.3).

With the Warriors laying a short price at -2.5, I recommend bypassing the point spread altogether and backing them on the moneyline at -135.

Pick: Warriors ML (-135 at DraftKings)

