Back Iowa State to cover spread as favorites against Washington State in NCAA Tournament matchup

Washington State has an impressive resume, going 7-4 in Quad 1 games. Two of those wins came against a second-seeded Arizona team, which Ken Pomeroy ranks as the fifth-best team in the country.

Frankly, those Arizona losses are another reason we should be speculative about the Wildcats’ chances of winning a national title. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Washington State defeated Drake, 66-61, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’ll now face Iowa State on Saturday with an opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16.

According to Pomeroy’s efficiency metrics, Iowa State is currently the second-best defensive team.

The Cyclones will easily be the most formidable opponent the Cougars have faced all season, and I expect Washington State’s tournament run to end in Omaha.

Washington State vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Washington State +6.5 (-110), Iowa State -6.5 (-110) Total: Over 128.5 (-115), Under 128.5 (-105) Moneyline: Washington State +240, Iowa State -300

Washington State analysis

I’m struggling to figure out exactly what the Cougars do well. According to TeamRankings, they’re 271st in 3-point field goals, averaging 6.4 per game.

Their style of play is undoubtedly questionable, considering Hoop-Math has them 67th in percentage of 2-point jump shots attempted, with 29.6%.

I guess you have to settle for long 2-point jump shots when you’re not a good perimeter-shooting team. However, the analytics suggest that type of shot selection is less than optimal in the modern game.

The numbers simply don’t add up when you evaluate Washington State, as TeamRankings lists the Cougars as the 31st luckiest team in Division 1.

There are two other Power 6 schools (South Carolina and Virginia) with a higher luck ranking than Washington State, and both suffered double-digit losses in their first game of the tournament, losing by a combined 39 points.

Iowa State analysis

It could be a long day at the office if the Cougars settle for long 2-point jumpers. Iowa State ranks 43rd in limiting opponents to 34.2% shooting on long 2-point attempts.

The interior is essentially a no-fly zone for opposing teams, as Iowa State allows the fewest shot attempts inside the paint (25.1%).

If we look at their perimeter defense, the Cyclones rank 58th in limiting opponents to 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc.

So, I’ll ask again: Where will the shots come from if you’re the Cougars?

Washington State’s best chance in this game will be to slow down the pace. It ranks 313th (65 possessions per 40 minutes) in Pomeroy’s adjusted tempo metric.

However, that pace of play won’t bother Iowa State much as it’s only 189th in adjusted tempo with 67.3 possessions per 40 minutes.

In games with possibly fewer possessions, shot-making and efficiency must be come at a premium, and that’s where I think the Cougars will fall short.

Washington State vs. Iowa State Pick

Iowa State’s 69-41 victory in the Big 12 Tournament final might’ve been the best performance of any team this season. The Cyclones stifled Houston, limiting the Cougars to just 26.8% shooting from the floor.

Iowa State also dominated the interior, outsourcing Houston 28-18 inside the paint. This is just one example of how the Cyclones can dominate in a low-scoring game.

It’s worth noting that Iowa State went 24-10-1 against the spread this season, primarily because of its defense, which can suffocate opponents.

The Cyclones represent the most significant edge in my model for the second round, as I have them closer to being a double-digit favorite.

Washington State is the trendy underdog, having been bet down from 8.5 to 6.5.

I disagree with the move, so I’ll gladly lay the points with Iowa State at -6.5.

Pick: Iowa State -6.5 (-110 at BetMGM) or better

