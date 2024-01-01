Bet on Washington as slight underdogs in CFP semifinal against Texas at Sugar Bowl

Roughly one year after meeting in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl, the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies will face off again. Only this time, the stakes will be even higher at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans with a trip to the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship on the line.

Washington won, 27-20, as 3.5-point underdogs last year, and the game finished well under the total of 66.

Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about discerning which players are opting out for this matchup. Last year, Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was the most notable player to sit.

However, he wasn’t alone. His backup, Roschon Johnson, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also sat out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

In this CFP preview, I’ll share how some similarities could lead to déjà vu all over again for the Longhorns.

Texas vs. Washington Odds (via Caesars)

Spread: Texas -4 Total: o63 -110, u63 -110 Moneyline: Texas -180, Washington +152

Texas Longhorns Analysis

There’s a lot to break down in this matchup that features two returning starting quarterbacks. After starting as a freshman, Quinn Ewers is in his second season under center.

The question for this game is how much of a load Ewers will have to carry and whether the Longhorns’ running game will have success.

In the Alamo Bowl last season, we saw the Longhorns rush for just 51 yards without Robinson and Johnson. This year, Texas again will be missing a leading rusher after Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL against TCU.

Brooks led the team with 1,139 rushing yards on 187 carries. According to gameonpaper.com, Brooks was the only Texas running back with significant carries to finish with a positive expected points added (EPA) per rush (0.05).

Overall, the Longhorns’ rushing attack was slightly better than average, ranking in the mid-50s in EPA and 112th in success rate.

The loss of Brooks almost turns Washington’s weakness into a strength because it’s a bottom-tier team against the run.

If Washington can keep Texas behind the chains early in the downs, the Longhorns could become more predictable in passing situations.

» READ MORE: Bet on Alabama to outlast Michigan in CFP semifinal game at the Rose Bowl Monday

Washington Huskies Analysis

In such a massive game, both teams must try to run the ball to get into a rhythm. However, when you compare both offenses, Washington looks like the likelier of the teams to have success on the ground.

Washington is a top-30 team in run EPA, ranking 15th with a 46.1% success rate. When you add in the Huskies’ passing game, they’re ranked seventh in EPA and fifth with a 49.2% success rate.

Washington’s rushing attack will likely play dividends inside the red zone, where it ranked 19th with a 70.31% touchdown rate. As for Texas, it ranks 121st (49.09%) in touchdowns inside the red zone.

It’s worth noting that the two other CFP semifinalists, Michigan and Alabama, both rank 18th and 20th in touchdown rate.

Given that the Longhorns look well off the pace in this metric, it warrants some concern against a quality opponent like Washington.

One thing that probably needs more discussion is Washington’s defense having to go up against high-powered offenses like Oregon and USC in the Pac-12.

I don’t think Texas will show Washington anything it hasn’t seen all season. You also can’t overlook the experience of senior Michael Penix Jr., who finished second in the Heisman voting.

There’s a bit of brand-name bias here with the Longhorns, as the prevailing thought is that Texas fans will flock to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

However, one way to beat a hostile crowd is by bringing a good rushing attack to the game.

Look for Washington to drop players back into the secondary and almost dare Texas to run the ball. As long as the Huskies don’t get beat over their heads, they can look to condense the field should the Longhorns get inside the red zone.

This total has come down as low as 62.5 after opening at 64.5. If both teams have a ton of long drives, I’ll trust the Huskies more to punch it in across the goal line.

Texas vs. Washington prediction: Pick

Pick: Huskies +4 (-110 at Caesars)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.