Baker Mayfield, D.J. Moore among best player props for final day of the 2023 regular season

Sunday marks the last day of the 2023 NFL regular season. I’ve gathered a collection of Week 18 NFL best bets to wager on Caesars Sportsbook with. You can find similar props as the ones I include on some of the other best NFL betting sites as well.

Week 18 NFL best bets

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)

Seeing odds of +110 for this prop surprised me. Baker Mayfield has 28 touchdown passes this season and has thrown for two or more touchdowns in eight of the last ten weeks. Even in a game Mayfield struggled in last week, he still threw two scores.

He has a favorable matchup against the Panthers’ 30th ranked scoring defense. Some credit is due to Carolina’s defense for a couple of good outings this year. But by all means, this is a game Mayfield and the Buccaneers should cruise in.

Dalton Kincaid over 3.5 receptions (+100)

In an offense that’s seen Stefon Diggs continuously deprioritized, Dalton Kincaid has been a beneficiary. Since October 22nd, Kincaid amassed four or more targets in eight of ten games including a stretch of seven in a row.

The Bills vs Dolphins has higher stakes as any game Buffalo has played all season. Expect Josh Allen to look for Kincaid often against a Dolphins defense that’s depleted with injuries all across their defense.

D.J. Moore 75+ receiving yards (+101)

Justin Fields’ future in Chicago remains to be seen beyond this week, but D.J. Moore has lived up to the billing of a number one wide receiver with 1,300 yards on 92 catches and eight touchdowns.

There are few defenses I trust less to stop the pass than the Green Bay Packers. Fields will be looking to have a statement game to convince ownership he’s their guy, and that will require him leaning on his best playmaker often.

Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer (+105)

Derrick Henry is now 30 years old and has slowed down heavily from his past self. He has 1,000 yards rushing but hasn’t been as dominant on a weekly basis as we’ve known him. This is likely his final game with the Titans as Tennessee looks to rebuild in the summer.

Henry has still scored 11 touchdowns this season despite age catching up to him. In front of his home fans one last time, it’s hard to not imagine Henry finding paydirt.

Chris Olave over 5.5 receptions (-109)

Chris Olave is one of the most talented playmakers in the NFL but he’s not received the looks expected of a growing wide receiver in his second year. With New Orleans’ season on the line, I expect them to rely on the Ohio State product more.

The Saints may or may not have Alvin Kamara, and even if he plays he’ll be banged up. If the Saints can’t lean on the ground, they’ll be forced to air it out more in a game Olave should be the biggest beneficiary.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.