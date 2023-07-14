Wimbledon: Why we’re backing Carlos Alcaraz against Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s semifinal matchup

Carlos Alcaraz will contest his third career grand slam semifinal on Friday, and this one has the potential to be his easiest yet.

Frances Tiafoe and a raucous home crowd stood in Alcaraz’s way at last year’s U.S. Open, and the Spaniard needed to dig deep to pull that match out in five sets. Nerves got the best of him in the French Open semis this year when Novaj Djokovic stood across the net.

Here at Wimbledon, the man standing in his way of a second grand slam final is a man Alcaraz knows he can beat.

Wimbledon prediction: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev analysis

Daniil Medvedev’s once-unbeatable game has been exposed in recent years by players who can mix elite power with feel. It’s what’s helped Nick Kyrgios establish ownership over the Russian, and Alcaraz followed the same blueprint for success the last time these two met.

Alcaraz absolutely pummeled Medvedev in the final of Indian Wells this year, utilizing the serve and volley and his exceptional drop shot in a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Medvedev’s famously deep court position leaves him vulnerable to a quick volley or drop shot to catch him behind the baseline.

When you have a serve and a forehand like Alcaraz’s, it’s downright impossible to defend against both shots. Alcaraz has really only struggled against big hitters in his career. It’s what’s made Jannik Sinner a huge thorn in his side, and it’s what cost him a set against both Matteo Berrettini and Nicolas Jarry here at Wimbledon.

Medvedev is the opposite of a big hitter, a player who loves to absorb pace and play defense, hoping to extract errors from his opponents. The issue here is that Alcaraz rarely makes mistakes.

I expect the Spaniard to come through this match relatively easily and with that I’m recommending a play on Alcaraz -1.5 sets at the price of -135.

Medvedev was absolutely overwhelmed by the power of Chris Eubanks on Wednesday in what was a hard-fought win, and it was only the inexperience and the inconsistent groundstrokes of the American that allowed the Russian to advance. He won’t be so lucky this time around.

The bet: Alcaraz -1.5 sets (-135)

