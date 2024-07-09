Bet on a long match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon quarterfinal match

Novak Djokovic put on quite the show on Monday. The 24-time Grand Slam champion dominated Holger Rune and then finished the evening by giving some stick to the Wimbledon fans who were cheering against him during the match.

It was a terrific display from Djokovic, who is just one month removed from knee surgery.

Djokovic is a -315 favorite over Alex de Minaur in Wednesday’s quarterfinal match on Centre Court.

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic vs. Alex de Minaur prediction

Oddsmakers had to thread a needle with Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon. Under normal circumstances, the 37-year-old Serb would be essentially a co-favorite with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, but he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in June, so there was no way the bookies could make him the outright favorite.

But, they also needed to keep his price in check in case Djokovic was able to recover in time to be at 100 percent. It seems that’s exactly what’s happened. Not only has Djokovic made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, but he’s only dropped two sets in four matches and looked imperious against Rune on Monday, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and never looking to be in any duress.

That performance will certainly send a bit of a shot across the bow of the players in Djokovic’s part of the draw as things looked to be wide open with the Serb coming off surgery and the two favorites (Alcaraz and the now eliminated Sinner) in the top half of the bracket.

But that’s all changed now that Djokovic has seemingly proven himself to be fit and firing.

That’s not good news for Alex de Minaur, who is coming into the quarterfinal in terrific form. The Aussie won a grass title in June and has barely been tested at Wimbledon. De Minaur has dropped just one set and should be fresh after being handed a walkover in the Round of 32.

A fresh de Minaur should provide plenty of resistance for Djokovic, as the Australian is not one to give up any cheap points. De Minaur’s athleticism and fitness will keep him in rallies, which is not what Djokovic wants given his health concerns.

With both players in great form and de Minaur the type of player who can take even the best in the world into the deep end of the pool, this match looks like it has a decent chance to go the distance.

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic vs. Alex de Minaur pick

The Bet: Over 4.5 sets (+220, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.