Stefanie Dolson has value to win the three-point contest at WNBA All-Star weekend

No one would disagree that All-Star games are primarily about entertainment and celebration.

However, the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix will likely have a different feel on Saturday night. In keeping with the Olympic theme for this year’s event in Paris, Team USA will take on the 2024 All-Stars.

But before we get to that game, the WNBA will feature its Skills Challenge and 3-point contest on Friday night.

This preview will highlight which two players we’re targeting in both competitions.

Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge is a classic obstacle course that incorporates basketball’s three key aspects: dribbling, passing and shooting.

It features one round of players maneuvering around the course as fast as possible. The players with the two fastest times advance to the finals, where they’ll go through the course again.

Whoever completes the course in the shortest time will win the competition.

Here’s a list of this year’s field with their FanDuel odds to win, as well as their 3-point attempts and shooting percentage this season:

Player Odds 3PT attempts 3PT% Player Sophie Cunningham Odds +270 3PT attempts 99 3PT% 38.4% Player Erica Wheeler Odds +320 3PT attempts 34 3PT% 23.5% Player Marina Mabrey Odds +340 3PT attempts 154 3PT% 34.4% Player Alisha Gray Odds +370 3PT attempts 114 3PT% 36% Player Brittney Griner Odds +430 3PT attempts 10 3PT% 40%

Although Wheeler’s probably the best ball-handler in this group, her 3-point shooting percentage is a career-low. Thus, her odds seem mispriced as the favorite.

We can also eliminate Griner from our list because she likely lacks the pace of the other guards in the competition. And while Griner has the best 3-point shooting percentage, she has the smallest sample size.

Cunningham is an intriguing option at +330, as she’s the best 3-point shooter remaining after we eliminate Wheeler and Griner from our list of candidates. The Mercury sharpshooter will also have the hometown crowd behind her, which could help boost her performance at the event.

3-point contest

The 3-point contest features players competing to make as many shots as possible with a 70-second time limit.

Five racks of five balls are spread out on the perimeter, and four racks will have four regular basketballs worth one point and one “money ball” worth two points. One rack will also have five “money balls,” and two long-range shots well beyond the 3-point line will be worth three points each.

This is a two-round event, with the two players who score the highest advancing to the finals, where they’ll shoot again.

The player with the most points in the final round will win the event.

This year’s 3-point contest will take place without some very familiar names in attendance, as Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu declined their invitations from the league. Clark is well-known for her long-range shooting, while Ionescu won last year’s competition.

Interestingly, had Ionescu (34.5%) and Clark (32.7%) participated in the event, they’d rank in the bottom half of this year’s field in terms of their 3-point shooting percentage.

Player Odds 3PT attempts 3PT % Player Kayla McBride Odds +110 3PT attempts 178 3PT % 42.7% Player Marina Mabrey Odds +390 3PT attempts 154 3PT % 34.4% Player Jonquel Jones Odds +460 3PT attempts 99 3PT % 40.4% Player Stefanie Dolson Odds +500 3PT attempts 96 3PT % 50% Player Alisha Gray Odds +850 3PT attempts 114 3PT % 36%

While it’s possible to argue for any of this year’s participants, the Mystics’ Dolson is an intriguing player to consider.

At 6-foot-5, Dolson isn’t your typical participant in a 3-point shooting contest. However, she’s shooting 50% from the perimeter and has a decent sample size with 96 attempts on the year.

We’ve seen frontcourt players in the NBA, like Karl-Anthony Towns, succeed in the event, and that trend could continue with Dolson.

Dolson is extremely live to win this competition, and her prop of 22 or more 3-pointers in the first round also has value at +200.

Best bets

Sophie Cunningham to win Skills Challenge (+330) Stefanie Dolson to win 3-point contest (+500) Stefanie Dolson to make 22 or more 3-pointers in the first round (+200)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.