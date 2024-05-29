Bet on the Dream to win as slight road favorites against the winless Mystics

Since winning the WNBA title in 2019, it’s been tough sledding for the Washington Mystics, who have three first-round playoff exits and a DNQ on their resume over the last four seasons.

This year, they’re showing they still have plenty of work to do to turn things around after a 0-6 start. Washington returns home on Wednesday night to face the Atlanta Dream after a disastrous 101-69 loss against Seattle last weekend.

You’d have to go back to the 2020 season to find a team (New York Liberty) with a worse offensive rating (87.3) than the Mystics (91.8).

Based on those numbers, this Mystics team is an automatic fade, especially if you’re willing to swallow some juice on the money line.

Dream vs. Mystics odds

Spread: Dream -2.5 (-115), Mystics +2.5 (-105) Money line: Dream -142, Mystics +120 Total: Over 163.5 (-110), Under 163.5 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Dream analysis

Atlanta will probably continue to fly under the radar after entering the season with a projected win total of 18.5 games. However, the Dream have looked competitive with a 2-2 start, with both losses coming against teams (Lynx and Mercury) with a combined 7-4 record.

Scoring hasn’t been an issue for Atlanta thus far. It ranks second in the league with a 105.3 efficiency rating. It certainly helps when you have four starters averaging double-figure scoring

Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 21 points per game in her third year, has upped her game to another level. Tina Charles is averaging 13.3 points and adds a veteran presence at center.

Atlanta has multiple scoring options to threaten a Mystics team that ranks 10th in defensive efficiency.

Mystics analysis

Washington’s hands were somewhat tied this offseason when its best player, Elena Delle Donne, opted to take a break from basketball and not sign her one-year supermax offer sheet.

The Mystics placed a “core designation” tag on Delle Donne to avoid losing her in free agency without proper compensation. This designation allows teams to retain their most valuable players by offering them a higher salary than other teams can offer.

However, the decision meant they couldn’t place the same designation on guard Natasha Cloud, who later signed with the Phoenix Mercury. Cloud would’ve been another double-digit scorer on Washington, and her qualities as a playmaker are certainly a void on the team – she’s averaging a career-best 7.8 assists.

Washington replaced Cloud with Julie Vanloo, but at 31, she’s making her first appearance in the WNBA. Still, Washington is the fifth-youngest team in the league, averaging 26.5 years.

Thus, not only does Washington not have a premier go-to scorer, but it might also need more veteran leadership to help navigate the team through such a difficult spell.

Dream vs. Mystics pick

The key metrics that stand out between Wednesday’s opponents is their net rating, a measure of a team’s point differential per 100 possessions. Atlanta is more than 12 points better than Washington in this category, indicating a significant performance gap.

Much of that disparity is on the offensive end, where the Mystics struggle with their personnel.

Moreover, if you look at Washington’s performance in clutch time, when the score is within five points in the fourth quarter or overtime, its offensive rating plummets to 72.7. In comparison, Atlanta is tied for the second-best offensive rating (100.0) during clutch time.

Since I expect the Mystics to be feisty at home in search of their first win, I recommend bypassing the point spread altogether and backing Atlanta on the moneyline with the much higher juice.

Best bet: Dream ML (-142 at DraftKings)

