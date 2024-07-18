The New York Liberty undervalued in the odds market to win the WNBA title

Saturday’s All-Star game is the WNBA’s final piece of official business before taking nearly a month-long hiatus for the league’s star players to participate in the Paris Games.

This is a great time to assess the WNBA as a whole in terms of the futures market. While the league is still fairly young, given this is its 28th season, it’s clear that most sportsbooks are still playing catch-up, given their limited offerings for futures.

However, FanDuel is one of the market originators, and it currently has title odds still available, along with win totals, MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, the MVP and ROY races might already be over, thanks to standout performances by A’ja Wilson (-3000) and Caitlin Clark (-1050).

The best option for future bettors might come down to picking the 2024 champion.

Odds to win 2024 WNBA title

Las Vegas Aces +155 New York Liberty +155 Connecticut Sun +800 Minnesota Lynx +900 Seattle Storm +1100 Phoenix Mercury +3000 Indiana Fever +10000

Aces’ title hopes rest on healthy Chelsea Gray

Last year, the Las Vegas Aces joined the Houston Comets as the only WNBA team to win consecutive titles. However, Houston not only repeated as champions but also won four straight titles, beginning with the league’s inaugural season in 1997.

Houston won those championships even as the league expanded from eight to 10 to 12 and 14 teams from 1997 to 2000.

While the Comets had a trio of legendary players with Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, the Aces’ core is much closer to a “Big Four” with Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray.

Gray, however, is still trying to play her way back from a foot injury she suffered in Game 3 of last year’s WNBA Finals against New York. She averaged career highs in 2023 with 15.6 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

While continuing her rehab, the Duke product missed the first 12 games of the season as the Aces went just 6-6 without her. With Gray now back with the team, Las Vegas is on a 10-2 run.

There are some concerns, as she’s only averaging 7.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds. She’s also playing fewer minutes (24.2), which is somewhat troubling given she’ll be in Paris with Team USA instead of getting more rest during the break.

Gray is the X-Factor for the Aces, and based on her current level, it’ll be difficult for them to complete a three-peat.

Liberty’s title odds remain undervalued

The Aces’ biggest threat to another championship is New York, which has its own “Big Three” with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

The Liberty are getting more contributions from Ionescu and Jones, as both players combined to average 35 points vs. 28.3 a season ago. Moreover, Stewart has quietly handed the reins over to Ionescu, who is averaging a team-best 19.4 points per game.

New York is the only team in the league with a double-digit net rating (+11.8), and its 95.7 defensive efficiency is roughly five points better than that of the Aces.

Even since Gray returned, New York still has the better defensive rating (95.4 vs. 96.5) among the two teams.

Lastly, the Barclays Center has become a fortress for the Liberty, with New York losing just once in 13 games at home.

The road to the WNBA Finals will run through Brooklyn, and if Gray’s still not 100%, the Liberty’s odds should be shorter than the +180 that’s available at BeMGM.

Best bet: Liberty to win the title at (+180 at BetMGM)

