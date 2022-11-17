The Inquirer is here to take you through the complete World Cup 2022 schedule, covering all of the match dates, times and fixtures for every team.

When and where is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, with the first match itself taking place Sunday November 20th at 11AM EST.

Qatar were first awarded the tournament back in 2010, with a number of excellent stadiums needing to be built since then in order to make this tournament possible.

The tournament itself will take place between November 20th and December 18th, with the Final being played a week before Christmas at the Lusail Stadium.

The USA are in Group B alongside England, Wales and Iran, with the USMNT’s first game taking place November 21st at 2PM EST as they take on Wales.

Their second game will be on Friday November 25th against England at 2PM EST, with the final group game taking place November 29th at 7PM EST, with this coming against Iran.

What is the World Cup Group Draw?

The draw for the 2022 World Cup took place April 1st 2022 in Qatar, with all of the eight groups, and each teams’ potential route to the final, being drawn on this day.

Following this draw, each team then knew which sides they’d be facing in the group stage, which teams they could potentially face in the knockout stages, as well as the dates all of their games will be on.

The teams were drawn in eight groups, with four teams being included in each group, with no team being able to be drawn against another side from confederation.

Ahead of the tournament, these are the groups for the group stage:

Group A - Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador

Group B - England, USA, Iran, Wales

Group C - Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D - France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

Group E - Japan, Spain, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F - Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G - Brazil, Cameroon, Potter, Switzerland

Group H - Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea, Portugal

World Cup Group Stage Schedule

As already stated, the World Cup will run form November 20th to December 18th, with there being as many as four games a day throughout the group stage, which ends December 2nd.

With the tournament now upon us, we’ve gone through and listed the World Cup Group Stage schedule that you’ll be able to refer to as the first two weeks of the tournament progresses:

November 20th

Qatar vs Ecuador - 11AM EST - Group A

November 21st

England vs Iran - 8AM EST - Group B

Senegal vs Netherlands - 11AM EST Group A

Wales vs USA - 2PM EST - Group B

November 22nd

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 5AM EST - Group C

Denmark vs Tunisia - 8AM EST - Group D

Poland vs Mexico - 11AM EST - Group C

France vs Australia - 2PM EST - Group D

November 23rd

Morocco vs Croatia - 5AM EST - Group F

Germany vs Japan - 8AM EST - Group E

Spain vs Croatia - 11AM EST - Group E

Belgium vs Canada - 2PM EST - Group F

November 24th

Switzerland vs Cameroon - 5AM EST - Group G

Uruguay vs South Korea - 8AM EST - Group H

Portugal vs Ghana - 11AM EST - Group H

Brazil vs Serbia - 2PM EST - Group G

November 25th

Wales vs Iran - 5AM EST - Group B

Qatar vs Senegal - 8AM EST - Group A

Netherlands vs Ecuador - 11AM EST - Group A

England vs USA - 2PM EST - Group B

November 26th

Tunisia vs Australia - 5AM EST - Group D

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 8AM EST - Group C

France vs Denmark - 11AM EST - Group D

Argentina vs Mexico 2PM EST - Group C

November 27th

Japan vs Costa Rica - 5AM EST - Group E

Belgium vs Morocco - 8AM EST - Group F

Croatia vs Canada - 11AM EST - Group F

Germany vs Spain - 2PM EST - Group E

November 28th

Cameroon vs Serbia - 5AM EST - Group G

South Korea vs Ghana - 8AM EST - Group H

Brazil vs Switzerland - 11AM EST - Group G

Portugal vs Uruguay - 2PM EST - Group H

November 29th

Ecuador vs Senegal - 10AM EST - Group A

Netherlands vs Qatar - 10AM EST - Group A

Wales vs England - 2PM EST - Group B

Iran vs USA - 2PM EST - Group B

November 30th

Tunisia vs France - 10AM EST - Group D

Denmark vs Australia - 10AM EST - Group D

Poland vs Argentina - 2PM EST - Group C

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia - 2PM EST - Group C

December 1st

Croatia vs Belgium - 10AM EST - Group F

Morocco vs Canada - 10AM EST - Group F

Japan vs Spain - 2PM EST - Group E

Germany vs Costa Rica - 2PM EST - Group E

December 2nd

South Korea vs Portugal - 10AM EST - Group H

Uruguay vs Ghana - 10AM EST - Group H

Serbia vs Switzerland - 2PM EST - Group G

Cameroon vs Brazil - 2PM EST - Group G

USMNT’s Potential Route to the World Cup Final

USA are playing at their first World Cup since 2014 this Winter, with all eyes on the USMNT given they now boast the likes of Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent.

We’ve gone through and listed all of the potential routes the USA will have should they make the World Cup final, listing the teams they’re most likely to face given each team’s FIFA coefficient:

If USA Finish 1st in Group B

Sunday December 4 - Round of 16: USA vs Senegal - 2PM EST

Saturday December 10 - Quarter-final: USA vs France - 2PM EST

Wednesday December 14 - Semi-final: USA vs Belgium - 2PM EST

Friday December 18 - Final: USA vs Argentina - 10AM EST

If USA Finish 2nd in Group B

Saturday December 3 - Round of 16: Netherlands vs USA - 10AM EST

Friday December 9 - Quarter Final: Argentina vs USA - 2PM EST

Tuesday December 13 - Semi-Finals: Brazil vs USA - 2PM EST

Sunday December 18 - Final: USA vs France - 10AM EST

World Cup Schedule FAQs

What time will each match kick-off?

Up until the end of the group stage, there will be four games a day, with the first game starting at 5AM EST, and the fourth game starting 2PM EST.

The kick-off times for each day will be 5AM EST, 8AM EST, 11AM EST and 2PM EST, with this changing once the group stage has finished.

Where will the games be played?

Every game will be played in the country of Qatar, with these taking place between November 20th to 18th December and will be played across eight different stadiums.

These stadiums are as follows: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium.

Who is Predicted to win the World Cup?

There are a number of teams that are favored going into the tournament, with Brazil the favorite to go all the way with most sportsbooks, with the likes of France, Argentina and England not far behind.

The likes of Denmark, Netherlands and Portugal are seen as outsiders, whilst sides like the USA, Canada and Mexico aren’t favored to go far in the tournament, and will do well to make the quarter-finals.

How many teams are at the World Cup?

There are 32 teams at the World Cup in total, with these coming from all corners of the world, with the likes of the USA, Brazil, France, Japan, Australia and Ghana all at the tournament this Winter.

This will drop down to 16 teams following the group stage, with eight teams making the quarter-finals, four teams making the semi-finals and two teams making the final.

