Check out the latest World Series Odds for the 2022 MLB season, with the Yankees and the Dodgers leading the way in the betting and the AL and NL, respectively.

We’re at the midway stage of the 2022 MLB season, with the Yankees boasting the best record out of any team in the league heading into the All-Star break, with their odds down at +375 because of this.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are 58-30 currently, are second favorites at +400, with the Houston Astros (+500), New York Mets (+700) and Atlanta Braves (+750) also toward the top of the market.

World Series Odds 2022

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds New York Yankees +375 L.A. Dodgers +400 Houston Astros +500 New York Mets +700 Atlanta Braves +750 Toronto Blue Jays +1500 Milwaukee Brewers +1800 San Diego Padres +1800 Boston Red Sox +3000 Tampa Bay Rays +3000 St Louis Cardinals +3500 Chicago White Sox +4000 Minnesota Twins +4000 Philadelphia Phillies +4000 San Francisco Giants +5000 Seattle Mariners +6600 Cleveland Guardians +10000 LA Angels +15000 Baltimore Orioles +20000 Miami Marlins +20000 Texas Rangers +50000 Detroit Tigers +100000 Arizona Diamondbacks +200000 Chicago Cubs +200000 Cincinnati Reds +200000 Colorado Rockies +200000 Kansas City Royals +200000 Oakland Athletics +200000 Pittsburgh Pirates +200000 Washington Nationals +200000

World Series odds 2022: Winner favorites

New York Yankees +375

The Yankees have easily been the best team in the league so far this year. They’re the only team to have won more than 60 games at this point, with the Yankees’ record of 64-28 the best by some margin.

Their record at home has been a key factor to their excellent season so far, with their 37-12 resumé unmatched by any other team in the league.

Additionally, their away record is superb, with only four teams having secured more victories than their 27 on the road this year.

Overall, the Yankees’ dominance can be summed up by their run differential, with their total of +199 showing that they’re winning games handsomely when victorious.

They were far from the top of the futures charts at the start of the campaign, however they’re now the bookies’ favorites to go all the way.

L.A. Dodgers +400

The Dodgers have also been one of the teams to beat in the MLB this season, with LA having the second best record so far at 60-30.

No team in the National League can boast a better record than L.A. at this point, with the Dodgers also having the best home record in the NL, and second-best in all of MLB.

Their run differential is also a sight to behold, with the Dodgers’ total of +169 being the second-best in baseball, just behind the Yankees, and 71 more than any other team.

Only two teams have won as many road games as L.A. this year, with the Dodgers now looking great value at +400, a similar price to what they were at the start of the season.

Freddie Freeman, Trae Turner, and Mookie Betts have all been exceptional this year, with the trio playing a huge role in the Dodgers’ brilliant first half of the season.

If they keep this up, it’ll be hard to look past them making the World Series and even going all the way.

Houston Astros +500

The Astros’ record of 59-32 is the second-best in the American League, just behind the Yankees, with their away record also being the outright best in all of MLB.

They’ve been to the World Series three times since 2017 and therefore know exactly what it takes to get there, although it must be said that they have only won one of those series.

Houston has been one of the most consistent teams in the league over the last few seasons, thus seeing them priced at just +500 to go all the way this time around looks more than fair.

Yordan Álvarez and Framber Valdez have been the main men for Houston in terms of offense and defense, respectively. The Astros will need them to maintain this form if they’re to make the World Series for the fourth time in six years.

New York Mets +700

The Mets weren’t exactly everyone’s favorites to win the World Series before the season got underway, however that will have certainly changed now.

They’re up to fourth in the betting at +700 after winning 58 of their first 93 games, form that finds them with the fourth-best record in MLB and atop of their division.

Their home record has played no small part in this, with N.Y. winning 28 of their 43 on home soil, a record that only three teams can better.

Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, and Brandon Nimmo have been the key performers for N.Y. so far, form Mets fans will definitely be hoping continues into the second half of the season.

They are in a division with the reigning champions in the Atlanta Braves, thus they’ll definitely have to be at their best throughout the entire regular season to win their division and make the postseason.

Atlanta Braves +750

The reigning champions have been very impressive so far this year, with Atlanta showing similar form to what they managed last year on their run to the World Series.

They’re 56-38 so far, with their home record playing a huge role in this, as only the Yankees have managed more than the Braves’ 31 wins on home soil.

They’re not atop of their division, something a lot of fans would’ve expected at this point. However, this is due to the Mets coming out of the blocks incredibly fast and surprising almost everyone.

Despite this, they’re still +750 to retain their title and claim another World Series this year, something that’s in no small part to their experience on the big stages.

A price of +750 looks good for a team that is the current World Series champion, especially given the roster it has at its disposal.

World Series winner betting: Dark horses

Milwaukee Brewers +1,800

The Brewers are currently atop the NL Central having won 50 of their 93 games so far. Milwaukee is currently a half-game ahead of the Cardinals and 11 ahead of the Pirates.

This is mainly thanks to their away form, with the Brewers winning 29 of their 53 on the road so far.

They’re currently +1,800 to go all the way, with a big drop off in the bookies’ estimations of franchises beyond the five aforementioned favorites for the World Series this year.

This is a pretty good price considering the Brewers have a very good chance of making the postseason this year, and once there, we’ve seen in previous seasons that anything can happen.

Tampa Bay Rays +3,000

The Rays currently lie second in the AL East behind the league- and division-leading New York Yankees.

Their home form has been superb, with only one team being able to say it’s won more than Tampa Bay on home soil so far.

They’re in a very competitive division, paired with the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays, however this hasn’t stopped them claiming second with a 1½-game lead over Toronto.

At +3,000, they look a great long-shot bet, especially if they can make the playoffs, something that looks a formality given they’re either level or within one win of two of the six division leaders currently.

Minnesota Twins +4,000

The Twins currently lead the AL Central division by two games, putting them in a good spot to make the playoffs at this point.

The Twins and Cleveland Guardians are the only teams in their division with a positive run differential, with only a handful of teams in the league having a higher total than Minnesota so far.

At +4,000, they look like a solid long-shot bet, especially given they’re in pole position to make the postseason going into the halfway stage of the season.

