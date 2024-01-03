Bet on a high scoring game between Villanova and Xavier in Big East matchup Wednesday night

The Villanova Wildcats (9-4) will try to extend its winning streak to four games when it hosts the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off blowout victories, with Xavier beating Seton Hall 74-54 while Villanova trounced DePaul 84-48.

Villanova opened as a 7.5-point favorite, but the market has weighed in, pushing that number to 8.5. Yet, despite Xavier being 7-6 on the year, these two teams might not be that far apart.

After all, Xavier has faced quality competition with the likes of the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers and No. 3-ranked Houston Cougars. Although Xavier lost both games, it did manage to cover the spread.

I was particularly impressed with Xavier’s effort in a 66-60 loss to Houston.

The question with Xavier is whether we can expect that same consistency more often. In this preview, I’ll share why the total might present the best value for bettors.

Xavier vs Villanova prediction: Analysis

Xavier analysis

Although Xavier has a profitable 8-5 mark against the spread (ATS), outright losses to Delaware and Oakland as double-digit favorites constitute a significant cause for concern. Perhaps it’s the underdog role that the Musketeers thrive in, as they’re 3-1 ATS in this spot.

However, I can’t square the 15-point loss to a St. John’s team that’s only one spot ahead of the Musketeers in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings.

There are certainly some red flags with this Xavier team. Per ShotQuality, it ranks 300th in half-court offense, 319th in transition, and 317th in finishing at the rim.

Generally, when a team struggles in the half-court, you’d like to see them be able to get out in transition for easy buckets. Unfortunately, the Musketeers lack those opportunities, and when they get them, they need to be more efficient at the rim.

Xavier’s inconsistency could boil down to just two returning starters and 19% of its player minutes from a season ago. That lack of experience and continuity gives me reason to pause in backing the Musketeers on the road.

Villanova analysis

Although Villanova also returned two starters, it returned 52% of its player minutes. One of those starters is senior guard Justin Moore, who returned to play in Villanova’s final 13 games after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Despite being relatively healthy to start the season, Moore did miss Villanova’s last three games with an injury. The good news is that he could return tonight after being upgraded to questionable.

After a 17-17 performance under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, the Wildcats are starting to resemble what we saw under his predecessor Jay Wright.

However, Neptune is adding his own twist, with Villanova evolving into even more of a perimeter team.

In Wright’s final year with Villanova, the Wildcats attempted 26 3-point attempts per game. This season, Villanova averages almost 29, ranking 11th overall in this category.

This playing style under Neptune resembles what we’re seeing in the NBA, with teams playing the numbers game and prioritizing 3-pointers vs. 2-pointers.

With one year under his belt, that strategy is working out as the Wildcats are a perfect 3-0 in their Quad 1 games this season.

The Musketeers could find themselves chasing this game before they know it. Villanova attempts roughly ten more 3-pointers per game than Xavier.

To stay within striking distance, look for Xavier to try to speed up the game and get more attempts at the rim.

It’s worth noting that Xavier averages five more possessions than Villanova.

Nonetheless, the Wildcats’ offense has been humming over the past three games, even with Moore sidelined. I’d expect him to fit back in seamlessly with his teammates.

This total opened at 137.5 and has been bet up as high as 141.5. The current number is right at the threshold of my model, which projects a total of 140.98 points. However, moves on the total in this price range have been profitable for over-bettors in Villanova games.

According to our Action Labs database, the total is 6-1 to the over in Villanova games, where the total was bet up 3.5 or more points with an opening number between 137.5 and 140.

While I certainly don’t have the most significant edge based on my model, this is not a spot I’m looking to fade the market. I’ll play this game to go over, but at an alternate number. At BetRivers, you can grab the over at 140 with -117 odds.

Xavier vs Villanova prediction: Pick

Pick: ALT total over 140 (-117)

