President Donald Trump mostly stayed quiet during NASCAR’s investigation into the Bubba Wallace noose incident, but that ended on Monday morning.
Trump on Twitter asked if Wallace had apologized, and also disagreed with NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from race tracks.
- NHL, players reportedly reach return-to-play deal. Flyers would play in Toronto.
- Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler said his status for the season is uncertain as he awaits birth of child
- Tobias Harris was supposed to be the missing piece. The Sixers need to help him find himself in their offense. | David Murphy
There is a lot to uncover in Trump’s 50-word tweet. His initial question was, has Wallace apologized? No, Wallace hasn’t. After NASCAR’s initial report, it was noted that a member of Wallace’s team located the noose. Wallace himself never saw it, and only reacted in defense as most people would have in that situation, considering his strong stance on banning the confederate flag just days before the noose was found.
The president also called the situation “another HOAX.” After the noose was found, the FBI did a separate investigation to determine how it ended up in Wallace’s garage stall. The results revealed that there was no malicious intent toward Wallace, and that the noose had been there since last October. The FBI’s findings debunked the theory of a hoax.
Trump referred to the Wallace situation and the banishment of the flag causing the lowest ratings ever, but that is also false. NASCAR’s ratings after the flag ban were up 104%. Fox Sports Executive Vice President/ Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill confirmed that ratings have been better since the return in May.
Wallace and members of his team have yet to issue a comment, but NASCAR drivers are coming to his defense. Two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick said the drivers don’t need an apology.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s comments, stating that there was a rush to judgment. She compared to the situation to Jussie Smollett, who falsely alleged he was assaulted by white men in 2019.
“What the president is making is a broader point that this rush to judgment on the facts, before the facts are out, is not acceptable,” McEnany said.
Trump’s feuds with Black athletes have periodically happened throughout his first term. He has tweeted at Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and NFL national anthem protesters. NASCAR’s only Black driver has now been added to that list.
The Braves will be missing one of their top middle-of-the-lineup bats this upcoming season. Nick Markakis told manager Brian Snitker that he will opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Markakis joins Felix Hernandez as Braves who have opted out of playing in 2020. The Braves have won the NL East the last two seasons. In those years, Markakis hit .297 and .285, respectively, while earning his first All-Star appearance in 2018.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the players quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife Chelsea Freeman described him as someone who rarely gets sick, but he hasn’t been feeling well.
Dodgers lefty David Price is the biggest name so far to announce he isn’t playing this season.
Add the Bucks and Kings as the latest NBA teams to shut down their facilitates amid COVID-19 concerns
after receiving positive tests within the organization. Nearly a third of NBA teams headed to Orlando have exercised this option.
Health concerns could create advantages for the 15 teams still using their facilities. All it takes is one look at how LeBron James is taking advantage of the Lakers’ practice facility right now.
If there is any advantage, it would be minimal because NBA teams will be leaving for Orlando starting Tuesday.