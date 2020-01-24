A long layoff usually results in one of two things in boxing: rest or rust.
Danny “Swift” Garcia likes to fight twice a year, about every six months. The welterweight fought once in 2019 and will be coming off a nine-month layoff when he fights Ivan Redkach (23-4-1) on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and televised on Showtime.
Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs) and his camp are confident he’s well-rested and won’t show signs of rust.
“I had good rest, I’m motivated, and I had a great camp,” Garcia said Wednesday. “Now, it’s time to go out there and show the world why I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”
Garcia, 31, a former champion, is a heavy favorite against Redkach. According to offshore bookmaker Bovada, Garcia is a - 1-20 favorite.
On paper, the fight looks like a chance for Garcia to dominate under the bright lights before a title fight, and that’s Garcia’s approach. He prides himself on being a student of boxing and has seen many of Redkach’s fights.
“He always shows heart and a lot of character, so I’m definitely prepared for whatever he brings to the table,” Garcia said.
“We’re not going to underestimate nobody,” Garcia’s father, Angel Garcia said Thursday. “We’re going to respect everybody in the sport of boxing.”
After he knocked out Adrian Granados in April, Garcia was told to prepare for a big fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao ended up agreeing to fight Keith Thurman, which resulted in the longer layoff for Garcia.
He then was scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday’s card, but Spence was in a car accident in October, putting an end to the bout.
Garcia still wants the fight with Pacquiao, if he defeats Redkach, and Spence is still on his wish list. He also mentioned a rematch with Thurman, who defeated him in a split decision in 2017, and Mikey Garcia as another candidate.
“We want all the big fights,” Garcia said. “Any big names out there that want to fight Danny Garcia, let’s get it on.”
Getting there will take a win over Redkach, who has knocked out his last two opponents.
The Ukrainian’s biggest obstacle might be fighting at 147 pounds. This will be the 33-year-old’s second fight after moving up to that weight. The first one resulted in Redkach scoring a sixth-round knockout, but Garcia believes it’s an advantage he can use.
“I’ve been at this weight for a while, so I’m going to be the naturally stronger guy,” Garcia said. “I just have to go in there, dictate the pace, and whenever the time is right, let him feel my power.”
It will be Garcia’s eighth fight at the Barclays Center, which he calls “a home away from home."
His father has been his trainer since he started boxing, and his younger brother, Erik, has been in his corner, too.
His father likes what he has seen in the last nine months.
“Saturday night, January 25th, I know whose hand is going to get raised,” Angel Garcia said. “I don’t know if it goes the distance or if it goes short, but I know who’s winning. It’s Danny Garcia.”