The 24 hours that changed sports, and society
On March 11, we were all feeling our way. Sports world included. A scattering of college basketball games had been played the previous weekend without fans. The Ivy League hoops tournament, due to be played in a few days, had been canceled outright. Social distancing was a new term and we were all just coming to terms with it. You could still get a haircut.
By sunset on March 12, sports was different, almost gone. Society felt different.
It’s been 10 weeks now since a man named Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus — a 7-foot-1 Frenchman who was averaging 15.1 points in his seventh NBA season for the Utah Jazz, but will now always be known as “Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for coronavirus, causing the NBA to suspend all play.”
By the next day, college tournaments, giving up on the idea of playing without fans, were all shutting down. Even now, it’s crazy to think that the Big East ended its tournament at halftime of a game.
Here, we’re going back to the start of quarantine life, with an Inquirer staff oral history that begins March 11 and carries into March 12.