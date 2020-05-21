March 11

“The Phillies actually had an off-day on March 11. There was no clubhouse or ballpark access, but there was news: Seranthony Dominguez had a setback with his elbow and was scheduled for an MRI. “Mostly, though, everyone was still talking about the protocols that MLB put in place the day before to limit the number of people in clubhouses, including media, which now had to conduct interviews outside while standing six feet apart. Little did we know that those were merely the early days of social distancing.”

“As the sun set on March 11, I had just finished watching two UEFA Champions League games that were harbingers of the pandemic’s effect. Paris Saint-Germain hosted Borussia Dortmund, behind closed doors because the virus was starting to hit France. But it didn’t stop hundreds of PSG fans from congregating outside the stadium, with lockdown orders not in effect yet. “The other game was Liverpool hosting Atlético Madrid, a game that had fans in attendance — a jam-packed crowd, in fact — and has since been examined to see if it fueled the virus’ spread in England.”

“I had been at the Flyers-Bruins game the night before. The atmosphere and the attitudes of the players and fans were so different then and evolved so much over the subsequent 24 hours. I spent all day massaging and reworking my column to keep up with how fast things were changing.”

“I was at the Sixers-Pistons game that night. The workday began with Brett Brown holding a press conference from within the confines of a roped-off enclosure. The experience was what I imagine it feels like to go to the Philadelphia Zoo and shout questions at a giraffe, though a giraffe would probably have had more to say about Ben Simmons back injury. “What I remember most of all is walking around the Wells Fargo Center and, for the first time in my life, thinking about how many different people touch surfaces like doorknobs, seatbacks, etc. I felt like What About Bob, and may have suffered irreparable psychological harm had I covered another game in such circumstances.”

“Instead of going into the locker room following practice, the media met Flyers coach Alain Vigneault and some players in an upstairs room generally reserved for more formal press conferences.” “Prior to the Flyers’ game against Boston the night before [March 10], a long table had been set up in the narrow hallway where the locker rooms are in the bowels of the Wells Fargo Center. The idea was to give reporters and Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy a measure of social distancing during his pregame availability. It felt absurd at the time, but things were developing so quickly, that it was better than nothing.”

"On March 11, I busied myself with in-person interviews for an enterprise story. In between, I checked my phone for virus updates. I was starting to get concerned, though I wouldn’t admit it. I talked myself out of the anxiety, employing a healthy journalistic skepticism about how much our lives could really change. I thought at most leagues would start playing games without fans.”

“The Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden began as scheduled on Wednesday night, March 11, and I watched the two games from my home. During the nightcap between DePaul and Xavier, the conference announced that the remainder of the tournament would be played under a “restricted attendance policy,” meaning each school would be limited to 200 tickets, mainly family members of the players.”

“The thought of basketball, under any circumstance, all but went away during that game. That’s when we learned the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder contest was canceled right before tipoff due to Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19. PhillyVoice reporter Kyle Neubeck, seated to my immediate right on press row, kept me informed of all the Twitter updates. That’s how I found out about Gobert.​”

“The sports desk is pretty hectic most nights, with late game stories rolling in, updates being made to existing stories, and, ahem, writers calling in corrections as we try to keep the website up to the minute while also putting out the next morning’s paper. March 11 was a little busier than usual, with all the college basketball tournament cancellations coming in one by one.”

“Gobert’s positive test led to the league announcing the season would be suspended shortly after the conclusion of the Sixers/Pistons game. “The next two hours were a blur. I didn’t have time to think. My focus was on making deadline. But after leaving the building, I do recall sitting in my car in a vacant arena parking lot in shock while trying to get a better understanding of our new reality.”

“The Inquirer/Daily News copy desk scrambled to keep up with the developments. I worked with Marcus Hayes to update his column three or four times before realizing it really needed a rewrite. Marcus came to the same conclusion and revised and recast it less than an hour before deadline.”

“Sixers coach Brett Brown and GM Elton Brand answered a total of three postgame questions, both barely able to find the words to describe their emotions. “I stumbled doing a postgame video with Keith Pompey, overcome by the enormity of the situation. “As I departed the arena well past 1 a.m., there was a fear of the unknown at the time and an empty feeling that has yet to go away.”

“That night, I couldn’t stop checking my phone. When I saw the initial report about Rudy Gobert on Twitter, I said, ‘Oh my God’ out loud. It didn’t seem real. I knew then that everything was going to change.”

Mike Jensen “I called the desk right after the Chester-Gratz game, since I’d just gotten a text that the A-10 tournament would play the next day without fans. ‘Got it, I’ll go back into the story for the seventh time,’ Nick Cristiano said, very calmly, talking about a story with all the NCAA changes. Nick added, just as calmly, ‘The NBA just suspended all play. Rudy Gobert tested positive.’ “I think I said, ‘Holy s—,’ then repeated the news when I got off the phone. A man I didn’t know said, ‘The PIAA isn’t suspending play.’ He wasn’t being sarcastic. He meant the PIAA tournament would play on. In fact, while it took some time to sort that out, it was over.”

DaMichael Cole — College writer “That Wednesday was the first day of the A-10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. The increased concern was felt throughout the city. New York’s Penn Station shockingly looked like the middle of the desert, but basketball went on with minimal restrictions. Since it was the first day of the tournament, the crowd was light in the Barclays Center. The games that Wednesday were played before Rudy Gobert’s diagnosis went public. However, the tournament announced that it would go on without fans.”

Mike Jensen “I walked over to a Chester player who was talking about the crazy ending to the game and the tragic events of the week. When the interview was over, he stuck his hand out to shake. My split-second calculation after listening to him say what it was like to play a basketball game the day after his teammate had been murdered … I shook his hand, then walked right out the door to my car. It was the last hand I’ve shaken in 10 weeks.”