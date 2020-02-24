CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Eleven months after surgery to reconstruct a ligament in his right elbow, Zack Wheeler arrived at spring training in 2016, dressed in full uniform, grabbed a ball, and posed on the mound for photos with the other studly New York Mets pitchers who were supposed to make up baseball’s next super-rotation.
Cue the hype machine.
They were billed as the next “Generation K,” a nod to the Mets’ mid-'90s prospect trio of Bill Pulsipher, Jason Isringhausen, and Paul Wilson. Injuries kept that group from achieving its collective potential. But nothing could stop Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, and, yes, Wheeler, who had such promise that he got traded in 2011 in a one-for-one deal for All-Star outfielder Carlos Beltran.
“That was pretty cool to be a part of,” Wheeler said Monday, reminiscing about the Mets’ can’t-miss rotation. “It gave the fans a lot of excitement and a lot to look forward to. Going into cities to play teams, they knew what was coming.”
Four years later, we know what happened. Harvey flamed out, derailed by injuries and ineffectiveness; Matz has been good but never great. Even Syndergaard is a few notches below the elite level that only deGrom has reached.
Wheeler? At 29 -- and, as Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen recently noted, on the heels of consecutive stellar half-seasons -- he’s about to begin the second act of his career after signing with the Phillies in December for five years and $118 million.
The contract brings a different kind of hype for Wheeler. It’s the third-largest free-agent deal in franchise history behind Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million) and Cliff Lee (five years, $120 million). Never mind that Wheeler has not been an All-Star or pitched 200 innings in a season. The only Phillies pitchers who made more than his $23.6 million average annual value were Lee ($24 million from 2011-15) and Cole Hamels ($24 million from 2013-15).
No pressure.
“Just the type of guy I am, I’ve never really felt pressure,” said Wheeler, who was the sixth player picked in the 2009 draft, by San Francisco. “People have higher expectations for you, and that’s perfectly fine. That pushes you and motivates you to be that good or better. You could put a ton of pressure on yourself and underperform, or choke, or whatever. With me, I want to go out and do the best I can no matter what. It’s all a mindset.”
Besides, photographers haven't exactly been clamoring this spring to get glamour shots of the Phillies’ rotation.
Phillies starters ranked 11th in the 15-team NL last season with a 4.64 ERA and 13th with 1.366 walks/hits per inning pitched. (The league averages were a 4.33 ERA and 1.299 WHIP.) Save for the notable addition of Wheeler, the rotation is unchanged, with familiar questions looming like storm clouds over the heads of Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Nick Pivetta, and Vince Velasquez.
Wheeler figures to help. He had a 3.65 ERA and 1.194 WHIP over the last two seasons with the Mets and threw the sixth-most innings (377 2/3) of any NL pitcher. Most significantly, he said he has discovered his identity as a pitcher.
After years of being told by the Mets to throw two-seam fastballs down in the zone -- a game plan that was emphasized early last season by new catcher Wilson Ramos -- Wheeler realized that elevating his power four-seamer is the better way to go.
At 97 mph, Wheeler had the fourth-highest average fastball velocity in the majors last year. Opponents slugged .337 and had a 27.1% strikeout rate against his four-seamer compared to .488 and 15.9% against his two-seamer, according to Statcast.
"With Ramos, we had a little bit of a problem at the beginning of the year," Wheeler said. "I wanted to go up there [with high fastballs] but he wasn't calling it, so I didn't throw it up there. Nothing on him. He was getting used to us also. But I knew I needed to go up there a good bit, even early in the count.
“Second half, he made an adjustment and started calling up, and it was like, ‘Wait, why are guys swinging so early in the count?’ We saw the results.”
Indeed, after posting a 4.69 ERA through the All-Star break, Wheeler had a 2.83 mark in his last 12 starts. So, while Nola, Arrieta, and Eflin have emphasized keeping the ball down this spring, Wheeler is working on climbing the ladder.
"You've got to pitch down, you want to pitch to contact, but my thinking is different," Wheeler said. "Some things may work better for certain guys than others. I have a fastball that's alive. It rides a bit, so my ball plays really well [up in the zone]. That's a fact."
The way Phillies officials see it, Wheeler has finally figured out his strengths. There's still time, too, for him to fulfill all of that early-career hype -- only with a different team.
“We were all younger, we were all under [club] control, nobody was leaving for a while, and everybody had really good stuff,” Wheeler said. “I wish I could’ve stayed healthy. I wish Harv could’ve stayed healthy and see what we really could’ve done together. But this is where I chose to be, and I’m excited to be here with this group of guys.”