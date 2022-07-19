LAS VEGAS — The 76ers’ 12 days of summer league play ended over the weekend, after going 2-1 in Salt Lake City and 2-3 in Las Vegas.

The Sixers did not have any of the flashy high draft prospects who typically headline these events. Instead, “veterans” such as Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed excelled, as expected, in such an environment. Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey, who spent most of last season in the G League, got a legitimate run. And players who are or have been on two-way contracts, such as Julian Champagnie, Charlie Brown Jr., Grant Riller, Myles Powell, and Cassius Winston, received the opportunity to show they still deserve an NBA shot.

Here are some extra scenes and sights from the Sixers’ stay in Las Vegas:

Sibling rivalry

Champagnie’s breakaway dunk in the Sixers’ Las Vegas opener against the Toronto Raptors drew one hilarious reaction — a playful boo from his twin brother, Justin, while on the Raptors’ bench.

Justin was a two-way player for Toronto last season and on this year’s summer league team, but was unable to play because of a thumb injury protected by a brace.

Yet that injury did not impact Justin’s ability to trash-talk his brother, creating an entertaining subplot during a matinee game in the small gym.

When the Raptors’ Jeff Dowtin blew past Julian and converted an and-one layup in the final minute of the second quarter, Justin screamed, “You cannot guard!” Later, when Julian attempted a three-pointer from the left wing — and right in front of Justin’s spot on the bench — Justin yelled, “No!” before the shot fell off the rim.

There was one endearing brotherly moment, however. Following Julian’s big dunk, the video board showed baby pictures of both twins and then cut to a grinning Justin.

Ellison impresses

The Sixers player who may have helped himself the most in Las Vegas: Malik Ellison.

After sliding into the starting lineup for the July 10 game against the Brooklyn Nets, he recorded a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in Wednesday’s victory over the Miami Heat and then totaled 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, and three assists in Saturday’s finale against the Chicago Bulls.

The son of former No. 1 overall draft pick Pervis Ellison has had a bit of a nomadic basketball journey as a college and professional player. He was unable to play in the summer league last year because he tested positive for COVID-19 just before the event, but latched on with the Atlanta Hawks’ G League team. The 6-foot-6 wing earned a spot on the Sixers’ summer league team through a free-agent camp.

Beyond the box score, Sixers summer league coach Dwayne Jones commended Ellison’s “infectious energy” that appears through his active defense, athletic dunks, and interactions with teammates.

“I think, coming in, [he] didn’t really have a lot of expectations,” Jones said of Ellison. “But he’s got a lot of eyes on him now.”

A Ben Simmons appearance

Following the Sixers’ loss to the Raptors, Ben Simmons was waiting for an elevator on the basement level of Cox Pavilion. The Nets were playing in the next game, and Simmons sat courtside.

It was reasonable to wonder if Simmons would show up for the next day’s game, when the Nets played the Sixers. Sure enough, the reviled former Sixer arrived during the first quarter and sat across from the Nets’ bench.

Essentially the scorer’s table separated Simmons and the Sixers’ contingent, which included president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, assistant coaches Dan Burke and Jamie Young, and Reed. Unsurprisingly, Simmons did not pay a visit to that end of the court.

Simmons was engaged throughout portions of the game, standing when Kessler Edwards threw down a second-quarter dunk. He left before the final buzzer.

Melton arrives

The largest group of Sixers players was on hand for their first game in Las Vegas, when Reed, Georges Niang, Matisse Thybulle, and Tyrese Maxey (who chomped on popcorn) all sat courtside.

New Sixer De’Anthony Melton, however, arrived later. The combo guard who was acquired in a draft-night trade with the Memphis Grizzlies got a workout in with members of the Sixers’ staff while the summer league team practiced Tuesday.

He also made a point to connect with some of the summer league players. While Riller was in the middle of an interview, Melton came over to dap him up.

‘Bigger reason’ for Queen

Summer league has been about adapting for Trevelin Queen, who signed with the Sixers after winning the G League MVP while splitting time with the Houston Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season.

Queen shot just 33.3% on 81 shot attempts during his eight games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, including going 0-for-10 from three-point range in Saturday’s finale.

But after totaling 16 points — including a game-clinching dunk off a loose ball in the final seconds — five rebounds, and four assists in Wednesday’s win over Miami, he walked directly from one corner of the gym to the opposite side, where his 6-month old daughter was waiting.

“That’s who I do it for,” said Queen, who has overcome a lot of personal hardship to reach this level. “It’s a bigger reason for me.”