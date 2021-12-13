Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show, which will take place for a second year in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park. The show is slated for June 11 to 19 over 15 acres of the park.

Both regular show tickets and special event tickets (theme nights and tours) can now be purchased for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show.

This year, guests can buy tickets for a specific date — but not a specific time block like last year — or can buy an upgraded ticket, which gives you the option to visit the flower show any day during the week-plus-long event.

Regular, date-specific tickets are the same price as last year — $45 for adults, $30 for young friends ages 18-29, and $20 for children ages 5-17 — while upgraded tickets are $5 more per person.

What’s new in 2022

This year’s Flower Show theme is In Full Bloom, which explores the healing power of plants and nature, along with the restorative power of gardening . The show will once again take place outdoors throughout 15 acres of the South Philly park and feature floral installations and plant displays at their peak bloom.

The 2021 Flower Show was met with complaints around traffic and long entry lines — the new option to buy date-specific, but not time-specific tickets, and the new upgraded ticket option are both an effort to help ease traffic while also allowing personal flexibility for guests.

📅 June 11-19,📍1500 Pattison Ave., 🌐 phsonline.org, 🎟️ Buy tickets