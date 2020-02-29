This year’s “Riviera Holiday”-themed Philadelphia Flower Show is designed to whisk you away to the south of France. Opening February 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and continuing through Mar. 8, the show invites you to take in fresh scents of lavender, walk beneath ancient olive trees, spot citrus from lemon groves, listen to the meditative splash of ornamental fountains, and more.
Find dozens of gardenscapes inspired by the lushest Mediterranean gardens, along with an array of opportunities to learn about plants that thrive right here in the Delaware Valley.
Scroll down to for a mini virtual tour inside the show.