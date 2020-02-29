Here’s what it looks like inside the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show

This year’s “Riviera Holiday”-themed Philadelphia Flower Show is designed to whisk you away to the south of France. Opening February 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and continuing through Mar. 8, the show invites you to take in fresh scents of lavender, walk beneath ancient olive trees, spot citrus from lemon groves, listen to the meditative splash of ornamental fountains, and more.

Grace Dickinson
The Philadelphia Flower Show runs Feb. 29-Mar. 9 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's theme is "Riviera Holiday".

If you go: Feb. 29-Mar. 8, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., $42 for adults, $26 for those ages 18-29, $17 for those ages 5-17, free for those under 5, theflowershow.com

Find dozens of gardenscapes inspired by the lushest Mediterranean gardens, along with an array of opportunities to learn about plants that thrive right here in the Delaware Valley.

Scroll down to for a mini virtual tour inside the show.