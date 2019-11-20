Philadelphia Zoo’s massive holiday light show opens tonight

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the holidays by bringing animals from across the globe to light. A project 2.5 years in the making, LumiNature debuts tonight (Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m.), with 12 immersive displays and more than 600,000 lights.
“We wanted to continue to share the harmony and wonder of our planet through an entirely new media,” says Amy Shearer, the Philadelphia Zoo’s chief marketing officer.
Visitors will find a 25-foot-tall tree constructed out of illuminated flamingo lawn ornaments, a neon-green snake formed into an archway, hundreds of festively colorful penguins, and a field of radiating, oversized flowers.
There’s music to accompany each part of the experience, from holiday classics to orchestral takes on Lady Gaga. Many of the displays are interactive, like a peacock feather selfie station and a 35-foot-tall polar bear made out of recycled car doors that turns into a movie screen that shows nature scenes on its chest.
During the experience, guests can also sample seasonal fare and drinks, including hot chocolate and warming adult beverages, while watching strolling performers, like stilt walkers and Poi stick artists.
The $3.5-million project is intended to return as an annual event.
LumiNature runs through Jan. 5. Timed tickets (on the half-hour, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.) are on sale at PhillyZooLumiNature.com and run $24 for adults and $19 for children.