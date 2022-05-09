The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Respect to the families who take their children to the theater for a just-for-kids show — and stay for the whole thing. The less patient among us can be spotted vacating the premises after (or during) act one. But, theater is back, including the return of Daniel Tiger and a balloon magic show in Sellersville. Carry on, brave moms, dads, grandparents, and guardians. You can do this.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day, Miller (formerly Merriam) Theater 🎭

(Theater / in-person) Mr. Rogers’ theme song sets the scene for a “Grr-ific!” hour-long (with 15-minute intermission) performance by the young animal and human residents of the Neighborhood of Make Believe. Previous reviewers claim they “ugga-mugga’d” the show. Ages 3-5. ($29-$79, May 14, 2 p.m., 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival 🎉

(Festival / seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) Trenton Ave. brings back the mud for an annual street fest centered around locally made inventions that roll, race, and parade. The wacky derby (1 p.m.) is the highlight, but there’s live music and food and drink vendors all day, including Mr. Softee and Pink’s Cold Treats. Ages 3+. (Free, May 14, noon-6 p.m., Trenton Ave., Frankford Ave. to E. Norris St., kensingtonkineticarts.org)

John Cassidy – Comedy, Magic & Really Weird Things With Balloons, Sellersville Theater 🎈

(Magic / comedy / in-person) If you’ve ever tied up a bunch of balloons, your worn-out fingers will marvel at Cassidy’s, which hold world-speed records for balloon sculpting. What’s more, he does it while cracking jokes, performing magic, and not even swearing. Ages 2-12. ($12, May 14, 1 p.m., 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

Wizards and Witches Skate, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors) Muggles, magic folk, and squibs alike can strap wheels to their feet and spin off Harry Potter-style. Skaters are welcome to dress in their best Gryffindor or Slytherin robes. (Broomsticks: probably not a great idea.) Ages 7-12. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, May 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Adding Nature to Your Family, Mt. Cuba Center 🌳

(Nature / in-person / outdoors) So this isn’t for kids, exactly … Instead, it’s a class to help parents understand the health benefits of adding nature to childhood. Mt. Cuba’s Kathy Andrzejewski leads a lesson in outdoor activity-creating. The session comes with a coupon to come back with your kid. Adults only. ($59, May 15, 1-3 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

ONGOING

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Arden Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) It’s 1986 in Ghana, years before and an ocean away from Tina Fey’s Chicago suburbs of 2004. Still, the themes of insecurity, beauty, acceptance, and secrets reemerge in a one-room play pitting high school girls against each other, and, ultimately, themselves. Ages 12+. ($18-$53, through June 12, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summerfest Open, Delaware River Waterfront 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / outdoors) The carnival atmosphere returns to the riverfront, with that Ferris wheel, outdoor roller rink, barge-turned bar, games for prizes, games just to play, and crab fries. Strolling is free. Most activities are not. All ages. (Free with pay-as-you-go activities, May 6-Sept. 25, 101-301 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

