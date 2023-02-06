The 5 best things to do with kids in Philly this week

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

We know every Philadelphia family will be ending the weekend with the Super Bowl. But they can start it off with activities centered on Black history, books, music, art-making, or ice-skating — if for no other reason than to distract us until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Free Ice-Skating, Dilworth Park

(Ice-skating) Those of us whose kids are light on after-school activities can now schlep them over to City Hall for free ice-skating on Mondays and Tuesdays. Skate rentals will still set you back a Hamilton. Ages 3+. (Free to skate, $10 to rent skates, Feb. 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21, 3:30-9:30 p.m., 1 S.15th St., centercityphila.org)

Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia, Museum of the American Revolution

(History) James Forten, an 18th-century Black Philadelphian and Revolutionary War sailor , is the centerpiece of a premiere exhibition of more than 100 artifacts detailing his life from the Revolutionary War through the Civil War. Highlights for kids: uniforms modeled after Forten’s to dress up in, theater performances on weekends, and a Black founders-inspired discovery cart. Ages 4+. ($21-$25 adult, $19 senior, student, military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Feb. 11-Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

The Legend of Peer Gynt, Verizon Hall

(Music) Enchantment Theatre Company joins the Philadelphia Orchestra for a puppet-played Norwegian tale about a lazy dreamer in love and some underground trolls, set to compositions by Edvard Grieg that everyone will recognize from classic cartoons and old-timey horror. Ages 3-11. ($22-$51, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m., 300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

African American Children’s Book Fair, Convention Center

(Books / free) Kwame Alexander, Renee Watson, Carole Boston Weatherford, and 35 more distinguished, bestselling, and up-and-coming Black authors and illustrators of children’s fiction, nonfiction, YA, pre-K, and more come together to offer the truly unique opportunity to meet them all in the span of three hours, listen to them read their stories, purchase their books, and get the books signed. All ages. (Free, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m., 12th and Arch Streets, theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org)

Print Love-In, Fleisher Works on Paper

(Art) If it’s the thought — and the effort and creativity — that count, then you might want to sign you and your child up for a 90-minute session using screen printing or block printing to make a slew of valentines. Fleisher shares its artists’ designs and expertise during two ages-5-and-up sessions. Registration required. ($12, Feb. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m., 705 Christian St., fleisher.org)

