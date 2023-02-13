The 6 best things to do with kids in Philly this week

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

There will be plenty to do with your kids this week as The Franklin Institute opens its new Disney exhibit this weekend, Jurassic beasts come to the Wells Fargo Center, the Bearded Ladies hit the ice at the RiverRink, and the Weitzman hosts a family festival for the coming day off from school.

DRUMline Live, Miller Theater

(Music) There won’t be much sitting still when this HBCU-inspired show brings soulful collegiate energy — live brass, dancing, and percussion galore — off the field and onto the stage. Ages 4+. (Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Disney 100: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute

(Museum) A combo of original Disney memorabilia and interactivity forms the latest entertainment-inspired world premiere at the Franklin Institute. (Harry Potter performed pretty well, so.) The show celebrates the centennial of the Walt Disney Co., from the original Mickey and Snow White through Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel. Ages 3+. (Daytime: $45 ages 12-64, $43 senior and military, $41 ages 3-11; evening: $25, Feb. 18-Aug. 27, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Beards on Ice, Blue Cross RiverRink

(Performance / ice-skating) Not all performances by John Jarboe’s queer cabaret troupe are meant for children, but two of the Bearded Ladies’ first-ever on-ice performances are specifically suited for kiddos. The famed Philly drag artists perform mornings alongside pro ice skaters. After, there’s a family skate-for-all. ($20 general admission in advance, pay-what-you-wish at the door, Feb. 18 & 25, opens: 9:30 a.m., skating: 10 a.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Jurassic World Live, Wells Fargo Center

(Dinosaurs) Spielberg et al are behind an animatronic performance of a wholly new and immersive story unfolding on Isla Nublar. There are staples you know from the films: Kate Walker, Blue, the Jeep, and a Gyrosphere, but also newcomers like Jeanie the intelligent Troodon and a dino decoder that interprets her thoughts. Arrive one hour early for photo ops with a triceratops, stegosaurus, and Baby Bumpy. Ages 3-7. ($24-$175, Feb. 18 & 19, 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m., Feb. 20, noon, wellsfargocenter.evenue.net)

Ice Festival, Dilworth Park

(Ice-skating) Sculptures, ice carving demos, ice dancing performances — and a baby grand piano made out of 100% ice — headline this celebration of all things frozen outside of City Hall. Ages 3+. ($8 adult, $5 ages 10 and under, $10 skate rental, Feb. 18, 1-7 p.m., 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Family Day, Weitzman Museum

(Museum / free) The Weitzman comes to the rescue for another holiday with no school (and no other plans). Live Native American music, tap plus drumming, a dose of crafting, onstage history, tours, and a scavenger hunt fill the day with lessons about freedom and more educational fun. All ages. (Free, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 101 S. Independence Mall East, theweitzman.org)

