The 7 best things to do with kids in Philly this week

The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

This week, close out Black History Month with the family at a major celebration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Check out live ice sculpting in Roxborough, experience the country’s largest mechanical pipe organ, plus an exhibition on birds, family story time, and a day of Black comics.

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

‘Conversations with Birds,’ Academy of Natural Sciences

(Nature) Spring migration is nearly upon us and there’s no better place to prepare than at the Academy’s new exhibition about the everyday miracles who perch on our wires and fly overhead. This soup-to-nuts show zooms into the intricacies of nests, important specimens, peregrine falcon live cams, tiny bird trackers, giant portraits and more. Ages 3+. ($23-$25 adult, $19-$21 ages 2-12, 2 ACCESS cardholder, Feb. 18-May 21, 1900 Ben Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Black History Month Celebration, Philadelphia Museum of Art

(Art / community / free) Intimate programs — storytelling with Thembi Palmer (10:30-11:15 a.m.), tours just for children (11-11:45 a.m. and 1:30-2:15 p.m.), a tribute in the Great Stair Hall by leaders from government, churches, community organizations, the NAACP, educational institutions, and the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church (noon-1 p.m.) Ages 3+. (Free, reservations recommended, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2600 Ben Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Organ Day, Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

(Music / free) After a paid Philadelphia Orchestra concert, Verizon Hall opens for performance — jazz, opera, ballet — and something called “organ pumps,” where you like onstage to feel the mechanical vibrations of “Fred,” the famous Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ. Hosts for the day: organists Tyrone Whiting, director of music at historic St. Martin-in-the-Fields, and Michael Barone of Pipedreams. All ages. (Free, Feb. 25, noon-6 p.m., 300 S. Broad St., operaphila.org)

Advertisement

Arctic Wonderland at Pocket Park, Roxborough

(Community / free) The Rox gets its own frozen festival. Ice Sculpture Philly comes to Ridge Ave., carving out animal shapes and such while community members try out iceless curling, listen to live music, and gather around warming stations. Ages 2+. (Free, Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m., 6170 Ridge Ave., roxboroughpa.com)

Love Without Bounds Story Time, The Head & The Hand

(Books / free) Dr. LaToya Council reads the book she co-authored about families as we know them today: single-parent, LGBTQ parent, foster, adoptive, separated, military, chosen, more. The lesson: Help kids see others — and themselves. Ages 2-11. (Free, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-noon, 2230 Frankford Ave., theheadandthehand.com)

Kids Rock Philly, World Cafe Live

(Music) It’s a rock concert. It’s a recital. It’s a benefit for Philly kids who want to learn music. More than 400 students from eight School of Rock locations come together for a palooza-style event that’s sure to be filled with avid family fans. Ages 5+. ($25 advance, $30 day of, Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m., 3025 Walnut Street, worldcafelive.com)

Beyond Wakanda — Imagining the Future with Black Comic Creators, National Liberty Museum

(Comics) The East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention comes to Old City for an afternoon of workshops, discussions, showcases, and drawing, as inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther and DC’s Cyborg — and as intended to come up with the next Black superhero. Ages 5+. ($12 adult, $10 senior, $8 student, $6 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Feb. 26, noon-5 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories