Kids have long been the faces of Earth Day because they’ll be on our planet longer than we grown-ups will. So, while Mom, Dad, etc. might not be as compelled to take the family to the Academy of Natural Sciences or Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education this week and weekend, chances are, it’s in your kids’ interest.

Earth Day Story Time, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / books / in-person / multiday) The water-themed Earth Day party starts early for preschoolers with a reading of and finger-paint project inspired by Over and Under the Pond. Ages 3-5. ($12 non-member child, $8 member child, free for one accompanying adult, Apr. 20, 10:15–11 a.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Earth Day Read-Aloud, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🍃

(Books / in-person) The book: We Planted a Tree, with a look at nature in art indoors and trees around the building. The craft: Make a spring leaf wreath. Ages 2-5. ($5, free to members, Apr. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

Earth Day Festival, Academy of Natural Sciences 🍃

(Science / in-person / pay-what-you-wish) The Academy comes to life with programming focused on the whole earth, especially the two-thirds covered by water. Special guests include John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, students from Women in Natural Sciences (WIN), the Philadelphia Zoo, Drexel musicians, and many more. Grownups: There’s craft beer too. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. (Pay-what-you-wish, Apr. 22, 4–8 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., April 22, hours vary daily through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Naturepalooza, Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education 🍃

(Nature / in-person / free / outdoors) Inspired, but not too reminiscent of, its rock concert namesake, this Earth Day celebration includes live percussive music played on recycled and found objects, food trucks, activity tables, and hikes, including the unveiling of a new trail loop. All ages. Registration required. (Free, Apr. 23, 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m., rain date: Apr. 24, 8480 Hagys Mill Rd., schuylkillcenter.org)

Sheep Shearing Festival, Fox Chase Farm 🐑

(Nature / in-person) On the edge of Pennypack Trail, a 4-H farm and community garden gives a half dozen sheep a trim and teaches wool carding and spinning, blacksmithing and candle dipping. There will be music, games, snacks and, if the ground is dry enough, hayrides. Ages 2+. ($3, free ages 3 & under, Apr. 23, noon-4 p.m., 8500 Pine Rd., foxchasefarm.org)

Tookany Creek Trail Fest 🍃

(Nature / in-person / outdoors / free) Cheltenham shows off a partly paved, partly gravel, 1.5-mile trail that could one day connect Cresheim Trail and Tacony Park. For now, however, there’s birding, snacking, walking, and postcard-writing in honor of National Trails Day. All ages. Registration requested. (Free, Apr. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tookany Creek Pkwy. & Central Ave., Cheltenham, facebook.com)

ONGOING

Revolutionary Spring Break, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday) American history lessons continue even as school pauses, through pop-up talks on colonial toys, whirligig making, scavenger hunts, and, on April 16 at 12:30 p.m., an hour-long muster for the Continental Army. Ages 5-12. ($19-$21 adult, $18 senior, student and teacher, $13 ages 6-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free ages 5 & under, through Apr. 24, 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

