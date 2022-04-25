The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

There’s a point in childhood, starting before kindergarten and lasting past third grade, when the fastest kid is always the coolest kid. This juvenile observation is not wrong: A simple, breathless, blissful run down the block can make the runner feel like a superhero. This weekend offers two chances to let your kids experience real-life speedsters.

Penn Relays 🏃

(Sports / multiday / outdoors) Penn’s fleet-footed Franklin Field tradition (the country’s oldest and largest track and field competition) is an inspiration to young runners and an unforgettable all-age spectacle. Ages 5+. ($19-$69, Apr. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Apr. 29, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Apr. 30, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., 235 S. 33rd St., pennrelays.com)

Penguin Party at Adventure Aquarium 🐧

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Everybody’s favorite cold-water bird gets the spotlight, just as one sweet, Aussie blue chick greets the world. The aquarium hides golden eggs to hunt (good for a $25 gift card), has stationed biologists to answer penguin-y questions, and art projects to make and take. Ages 2-12. ($27-$45 adult, $25-$43 senior, $19-$35, ages 2-12, through May 8, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Youth Bike Fridays, Bartram’s Garden 🚲

(Outdoors / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Philly’s oldest research garden has teamed up with the Bicycle Coalition to lend, repair, and teach kids about bikes every Friday after school. There are snacks, too. Ages 5-17. (Free, Fridays, Apr. 29-Nov., 3-6 p.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

Philadelphia Children’s Festival, Annenberg Center 🎭

(Theater / in-person) The former International Children’s Festival is one day, with two splurge-worthy performances: magic act The Amazing Max and West African circus-dancers Kalabanté, plus a free performance by local musicians Lolly & YoYo on the outdoor plaza in between. Ages 2-14. (Free-$51, May 1, 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

Access to Science Earth Day Celebration, Academy of Natural Sciences 💧

(Science / in-person / free) Families with members on the spectrum need to pre-register for this bimonthly morning event. That way, the Academy will have enough space and resources for all guests who want to learn more about water conservation, dinosaurs and more. All ages. Pre-registration required. (Free, Apr. 30, 9–11 a.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Disney’s Moana Jr., Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Musical / in-person / multiday) One way to get Encanto out of their heads: Re-introduce them to Maui, Moana and that creepy giant crab, singing songs by Lin Manuel-Miranda and imparting ocean dreams. Ages 3-11. ($10-$20, weekends, Apr. 30-May 15, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

Broad Street Run 🏃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Get to Broad early to cheer for the elite runners — stay a little longer to look for familiar faces among the sneakered masses, and longer still to feel like you’re part of a 10-mile-long street party. All ages. (Free, May 1, 8-10:30 a.m., Broad St. from Fisher Ave. to NovaCare Complex on Pattison Ave., broadstreetrun.com)

ONGOING

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park 🛼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / outdoors) With a roof of inflated beach balls, the warm weather version of City Hall’s ice rink is back, inaugurated by the local rollers of Great on Skates. The outdoor roller skating rink promises activations through the spring and summer — and an adjacent beer garden. Reservations recommended. Ages 3+. ($10 adult, $8 child, $5 skate rental, opening: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., through July 17, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, through Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

