✉️ Theater by mail (Theater / Virtual / ongoing) Kensington’s Hella Fresh Theater Co. is doing two plays in an unusual way: By mail. Props and elements of the plots arrive at your home until October, when the final act turns your home into the stage, with virtual actors to help finish he story. There are two plays: Frauenschlläechtere, about a German lawyer in the 1930s trying to turn a young woman into a Hollywood star, and Rusty Ruby Ruby Rusty about an unregistered sex offender and a war criminal meeting for drinks. ($15, through October, subscribe at hellafreshthater@gmail.com)