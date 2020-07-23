Coronavirus safety tips

Here's what you know about staying safe in the Philly region right now.

What's allowed? Currently, indoor gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people, though social distnacing in both cases is still recommended.

How to do I stay safe? It's still important to stay six feet apart and wear a mask at all times when you're around other people.

More coronavirus news and updates here.