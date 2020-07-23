Welcome to our new events calendar. We’re changing how we bring you the best events every week. And we want to hear from you about what you want to see here. Let us know what you think. And have a safe week, everyone. Here’s what you need to know to keep busy for the next seven days.
🎭 Is God Is (Theater / virtual) Since the in-person show had to be canceled, the theater company transformed the play into an audio-only performance. The show combines hip-hop, Afropunk and Spaghetti Western to tell the story about two sisters in search of revenge. (By donation of $10 or more, July 23-26 at wilmatheater.org, add to calendar)
🚗 The Parking Lot Social at the Navy Yard (Festival / in-person / multi-day / kid-friendly) is five days of socially distanced drive-in fun including movies (The Fast and The Furious, The Purge, Grease and more), comedy shows, silent disco, car-a-oke, trivia and more all from the comfort of your own car. ($39-$59, July 22-26, Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard, map, add to calendar)
🤣 Devil’s Den - Devilish Grins Comedy Show (Comedy / virtual) If there was ever a time when we needed a laugh, it’s now. Luckily, the South Philly bar is serving Friday-night laughter virtually with its second Devilish Grins show, with a range of comedians and host Alyssa Al-Dookhi. ($5-$30, July 24, 9 p.m. at eventbrite.com, add to calendar)
🎬 Radioactive (Movie / virtual) stars Rosamund Pike as pioneering physicist Marie Curie, who becomes the first woman to snag a Nobel Prize, after being forced to fight for recognition as a scientist at the turn of the 20th century, she became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. (Available July 24 on Amazon Prime)
🍿 The Kissing Booth 2 (Movie / virtual) is a sequel to the 2018 movie, mixing a little Mean Girls with every teen romance movie ever. High school senior Elle (Joey King) has to deal with trusting her Harvard boyfriend while fighting her feelings for a new hunky classmate, which ends up exactly where you might guess. (Available July 24 on Netflix)
🎵 Xponential Music Fest (Music / virtual / multi-day) is WXPN’s Camden gathering gone virtual, streaming video from years past on Friday and Saturday (including Margo Price and Charles Bradley), and new live performances on Sunday (including Devon Gilfillian, Liz Phair and The Districts), which will also be broadcast on 88.5-FM. 55 acts in all. (Free, July 24-26 at 3 p.m. at xpnfest.org, add to calendar)
🛒 Thunderbird Salvage 100 Degree Flea (Shopping / in-person / outdoors) Treasures galore fill the Fishtown flea at its warm-weather-welcome open-air market. Throw on a mask and browse antiques, vintage goods and one-of-a-kind finds from 20+ vendors; then find a safely distanced spot to cool down with ice cream, snacks, cold water and beer from the adjacent Philadelphia Brewing Company. (Free, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thunderbird Salvage, map, add to calendar)
🌍 Festival Drive-In Experience: Tomorrowland Around the World (Music / in person / multi-day). Car dancing is about to become a thing. Belgium’s music festival goes socially distant and global with a drive-in broadcast of the acts — David Guetta, Afrojack, Claptone, Tiesto and more — along with a coordinated light show at the Williamstown, N.J. venue. ($175-$1,070, July 25, 2 p.m.-10 p.m. and July 26, noon-9 p.m. at Rhythm & Reels, map, add to calendar)
📜 Civil War Saturday at Fort Mifflin (Educational / in-person / outdoors) Fort Mifflin played an integral role in Philadelphia’s Civil War history — learn about the Fort’s time as a federal prison while checking out cannon demos and hearing about soldier life. ($6-$10, July 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fort Mifflin, map, add to calendar)
🎨 Barnes Foundation Public Reopening (Art / in-person / kid-friendly) The gallery reopens its renowned collection to the public with safety precautions in place to reduce risk for museum-goers. Masks required. (Free-$25, July 25, noon-7 p.m. at The Barnes Foundation, map, add to calendar)
🎄 Christmas in July: Elf Drive-In Movie Screening at Souderton Borough Park (Movie / in-person / kid-friendly) Souderton celebrates a socially distanced Christmas in July with a drive-in screening of Elf and a visit from a special North Pole visitor at the park. ($25 per vehicle, July 25, 8 p.m. at Souderton Community Park, map, add to calendar)
🎤 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn (Music / virtual / multi-day) BRIC is a hip-hop and global music fest streaming all weekend long. Saturday features soca group Kes, Mexican songwriter Lila Downs and a Questlove DJ set. Sunday it’s Angelique Kidjo, Puerto Rican duo Buscabulla and Common with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins. (Free, July 25-26 at 8 p.m. on YouTube, add to calendar)
🗳️ Rave the Vote (Music / virtual / free) This virtual dance music festival is also a voter registration drive. More than 30 acts, including Aluna, A-Trak, Carl Craig, Sofi Tukker, Soul Clap and Philly’s own Rich Medina. (Free, July 25 noon at ravethevote.org, add to calendar)
🎶 Fader Digital Fort 2.0 (Music / virtual / free) When SXSW didn’t happen this year, the Fader Fort party held at the Texas music festival went digital. This weekend, it’s back, with Soccer Mommy, Terrace Martin, Jeff Rosenstock, Lianne La Havas and more. (Free, July 25, 5 p.m. at thefader.com/fort, add to calendar)
🎸 Los Lobos (Music / virtual / free) The great Chicano rock band’s livestream is presented by Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the fabulous free San Francisco fest held each fall. David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas and crew will perform, take questions and make a HSB 2020 announcement. (Free, July 25, 7 p.m. at HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com, add to calendar)
🧹 The Big Clean-Up North Philly (Community / in-person / outdoors) Wear a mask and bring a broom to a neighborhood-wide clean up of North Philly’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Additional cleaning supplies will be provided. (Free, July 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3800 N. Delhi Street, map, add to calendar)
🏛️ Penn Museum Public Opening (Exhibit / in-person / kid-friendly) With travel restrictions and safety concerns, Penn Museum’s collection may be the closest most of us can get to Europe, Africa and Asia for a good while. The museum is reopening access to its impressive archaeological and anthropological collection. Limited capacity; masks required for ages 2 and up. (Free-$18, July 28, at The Penn Museum, map, add to calendar)
🏆 Virtual Grey’s Anatomy Quizzo (Quizzo / virtual) This quiz tests your McDreamy and McSteamy knowledge at virtual Grey’s Anatomy quizzo. Show off your season 1 through season 5 knowledge with a team of your most Grey’s-Anatomy-informed friends. ($10, July 29 at 7 p.m. at worldcafelive.com, add to calendar)
📖 Jennifer Weiner and Jo Piazza Virtual Book Club (Literary / virtual / free) Two acclaimed Philly authors who talk about being women in publishing, storytelling in relation to the world’s antics, writing successful books and their upcoming projects at a free, virtual book club. (Free, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom, add to calendar)
Contributions from staff writer Dan DeLuca (music) and Howard Gensler (movies).