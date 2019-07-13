From the outside, the station looks much as it has for decades, but parts of the building that most passengers don’t see have been transformed. A space called the chapel was once a waiting room for people accompanying the remains of a loved one on a final journey. It’s a conference room now. A game room filled with pinball machines is gone, and a bowling alley burned down in 1991. The office of the Pennsylvania Railroad’s vice president is a conference room now. too, though its dark wood paneling still lends it an ominous vibe. It looks like a place the VP’s underlings would be nervous to enter.